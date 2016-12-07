Area Wrestling: Gobblers take down Rush City/Braham

Jacob Hagestuen won by disqualification at 152 pounds and the Gobblers won three other weights by forfeit to pick up their first win of the season.

Aitkin 51, Rush City/Braham 30

106: Carson Kullhem (A) pinned Tyler McElrath 1:50

113: Carson Shockman (RCB) pinned Tyler Decent 1:01

120: Jack Gravelle (A) pinned Steven Kellum 1:05

126: Caine Owens (A) by forfeit

132: Luke Pelarski (A) by forfeit

138: Justin Henline (A) by forfeit

145: Hunter Hermanson (RCB) pinned Silas Berg 4:43

152: Jacob Hagestuen (A) by DQ over Dylan Mielke

160: Quin Miller (A) dec. Daniel Mielke 7-3

170: Dalton Mielke (RCB) pinned Logan Cluff 2:41

182: Kenny Hesse (A) pinned Cory Clemmer 1:14

195: Jesse anderson (RCB) pinned Steven Whitney 2:15

220: Cedric Farnsworth (A) pinned Devin Shellito 0:55

285: Erik Esuri (RCB) pinned Andrew Ecklund 2:41

Conference: A 1-0. Overall: A 1-1. Next: Aitkin at Paul Bunyan Invite in Brainerd Friday-Saturday.