    Area Wrestling: Gobblers take down Rush City/Braham

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:23 p.m.

    BRAHAM—Carson Kullhem, Jack Gravelle, Kenny Hesse and Cedric Farnsworth pinned their opponents in less than two minutes leading the Aitkin Gobblers to a 51-30 Great River Conference win over the Rush City/Braham Tigers Tuesday.

    Jacob Hagestuen won by disqualification at 152 pounds and the Gobblers won three other weights by forfeit to pick up their first win of the season.

    Aitkin 51, Rush City/Braham 30

    106: Carson Kullhem (A) pinned Tyler McElrath 1:50

    113: Carson Shockman (RCB) pinned Tyler Decent 1:01

    120: Jack Gravelle (A) pinned Steven Kellum 1:05

    126: Caine Owens (A) by forfeit

    132: Luke Pelarski (A) by forfeit

    138: Justin Henline (A) by forfeit

    145: Hunter Hermanson (RCB) pinned Silas Berg 4:43

    152: Jacob Hagestuen (A) by DQ over Dylan Mielke

    160: Quin Miller (A) dec. Daniel Mielke 7-3

    170: Dalton Mielke (RCB) pinned Logan Cluff 2:41

    182: Kenny Hesse (A) pinned Cory Clemmer 1:14

    195: Jesse anderson (RCB) pinned Steven Whitney 2:15

    220: Cedric Farnsworth (A) pinned Devin Shellito 0:55

    285: Erik Esuri (RCB) pinned Andrew Ecklund 2:41

    Conference: A 1-0. Overall: A 1-1. Next: Aitkin at Paul Bunyan Invite in Brainerd Friday-Saturday.

