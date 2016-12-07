Area Wrestling: Gobblers take down Rush City/Braham
BRAHAM—Carson Kullhem, Jack Gravelle, Kenny Hesse and Cedric Farnsworth pinned their opponents in less than two minutes leading the Aitkin Gobblers to a 51-30 Great River Conference win over the Rush City/Braham Tigers Tuesday.
Jacob Hagestuen won by disqualification at 152 pounds and the Gobblers won three other weights by forfeit to pick up their first win of the season.
Aitkin 51, Rush City/Braham 30
106: Carson Kullhem (A) pinned Tyler McElrath 1:50
113: Carson Shockman (RCB) pinned Tyler Decent 1:01
120: Jack Gravelle (A) pinned Steven Kellum 1:05
126: Caine Owens (A) by forfeit
132: Luke Pelarski (A) by forfeit
138: Justin Henline (A) by forfeit
145: Hunter Hermanson (RCB) pinned Silas Berg 4:43
152: Jacob Hagestuen (A) by DQ over Dylan Mielke
160: Quin Miller (A) dec. Daniel Mielke 7-3
170: Dalton Mielke (RCB) pinned Logan Cluff 2:41
182: Kenny Hesse (A) pinned Cory Clemmer 1:14
195: Jesse anderson (RCB) pinned Steven Whitney 2:15
220: Cedric Farnsworth (A) pinned Devin Shellito 0:55
285: Erik Esuri (RCB) pinned Andrew Ecklund 2:41
Conference: A 1-0. Overall: A 1-1. Next: Aitkin at Paul Bunyan Invite in Brainerd Friday-Saturday.