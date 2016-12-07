YMCA men's basketball: 5 teams remain unbeaten

WAC Transportation defeated Oak Lawn Tavern 65-58. Leading WAC were Tony Tideman with 21 points and two rebounds and George Washington 21 points and five rebounds. Leading Oak Lawn were Riley Kline with 20 points and Chase Brattlund 13.

American Family defeated Justin, Clasen and Company 63-41 with Eric Nelson providing 19 points and five rebounds and Wade Mortenson 11 points. JCC was led by Luke Schramm with 20 points and three rebounds and Garrett Anderson six points and two rebounds.

Team Body Armor defeated Grand View Lodge Golf 78-54. Pacing Body Armor were Daakarr Bellfield with 22 points and 13 rebounds and Anthony Kelley 20 points and 10 rebounds. Top performers for GVLG were Gunner Johnson 19 points and eight rebounds and Joel Martin 10 points and five rebounds.

Select Therapy defeated Lightly Seasoned 72-57 as Matt Pecarich scored 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds and Kyle Bendson scored 18 points. Leading Lightly Seasoned were Travis Janich with 24 points and three rebounds and Hayden Brooks with seven points and two rebounds

The Mambas defeated Shep's 69-43 with Avery Smith supplying 15 points and two rebounds and Quentin Wiliford 16 points and two rebounds. Shep's Cole Oswald had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Standings through 12/6

1. Moe's Contracting & Landscaping 2-0

2. American Family 2-0

3. Team Body Armor 2-0

4. Select Therapy 2-0

5. WAC Transportation 2-0

6. S&W Guide Service 1-1

7. The Mambas 1-1

8. Justin, Clasen & Company 0-2

9. Grand View Lodge Golf 0-2

10. Oak Lawn Tavern 0-2

11. Lightly Seasoned 0-2

12. Shep's 0-2