Boys Alpine Skiing: Brainerd hopes to move up in Section 5

That makes it difficult for outstate teams like the Brainerd Warriors to win the section title and qualify for state.

"Section 5 for boys is one of the most competitive sections in the state," Warriors coach Jim Ruttger said. "It would be a real challenge to get a team to finish second out of that group. (Third in 2007-08) is our highest finish since we've been in Section 5.

"There are 21 teams. To get in the top five of that group would be a great accomplishment. To get some individuals to qualify out of that—I think that's achievable. We would love to see that happen."

The Warriors, who are seeking to qualify their first individual for state since 2011-12, return four of their six skiers from the section team that finished seventh last year. The delegation includes Grant Kosobud, Tristan Elsenpeter, Cal Madison and Nick Krantz.

"I'm sure they will be rounding out our top four spots at least initially," Ruttger said.

Kosobud, a senior, finished 26th in the section last winter. Three times he's been voted the Warriors' most valuable skier.

"Grant's just been shy of qualifying for state as an individual for a couple years now," Ruttger said. "Nothing would make us happier than to see him finish his career as an individual qualifier. He's certainly capable of doing that.

"He's working hard, he's gotten taller and stronger, as all the boys have. Some of them I hardly recognized when I saw them the first time (at practice). They can make an impact."

Elsenpeter, a junior, finished 31st in the section.

"Tristan's a natural athlete," Ruttger said. "He rarely falls. He consistently can put points on the board for us."

Cal Madison, a freshman, finished 42nd in the section. Krantz, a junior, was 45th.

"Cal and Max Darkow, watching them over the next 2-3 years, I think we will get some state qualifying runs out of them as well," Ruttger said. "They will be fun to watch. They work hard. Their race tactics are starting to come together.

"Nick is one of those guys who grew about six inches when I saw him in the spring. He really improved a lot last year. I think he's going to have a great season."

Ruttger said senior Grant Madison is another skier who will initially be pushing for a top six spot in the lineup.

"Grant will be pushing for that No. 5 or No. 6 spot as his technique improves," Ruttger said. "We're going to give him every opportunity to get some good course time. Hopefully he can finish his career at a high point as well."

As of Tuesday, the Warriors had yet to practice on snow. Several Warriors did have an opportunity to ski in Colorado during Thanksgiving week.

"But they're starved for snow out there," Ruttger said. "(Brainerd skiers) couldn't run gates. They got booted off the training lanes because there were so few lanes available. They were giving it to the World Cup teams out there training.

"All our kids could do over Thanksgiving break was to free ski and do drills, but sometimes that can be huge as well because you focus on other things."

Friday's scheduled season-opening Cook County Invite at Lutsen was postponed due to lack of snow. Brainerd is now scheduled to open Dec. 16 in the VAAST Invitational at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

"That was kind of disappointing," Ruttger said of the postponement. "Dec. 17 was when I was told Ski Gull will be pushing to be open by. So we will potentially have our second meet at Giants Ridge completed as well before we have a practice on snow. (The schedule is) a challenge."

Ruttger said there are nearly 55 skiers on this year's boys and girls roster.

"It's been a long time since we've had over 50 on the team," he said. "That's a real tribute to our Alpine club, which is kind of our pipeline, feeding our program. There's a group of individuals there who have done an outstanding job feeding us seventh- and eighth-graders onto our team.

"Looking at our seventh-grade numbers, we have a huge group of boys. They are some of the most athletic, energetic and excited kids I've ever been around to coach at that age—but I haven't seen them ski yet."

Warriors roster:

Seniors: Grant Anderson, Collin Heidmann, Grant Kosobud, Grant Madison

Juniors: Tristan Elsenpeter, Nick Krantz, Matt Sherman, Zach Strong

Sophomores: Kevin Chrisinger, Zach Henke

Freshmen: Caleb Daniels, Max Darkow, Trevor Hutchison, Cal Madison

Eighth-graders: Briston Domino, Anthony Elsenpeter, Ethan Johnson, Brandon Niefert, Ethan Strong, Micah Wood

Seventh-graders: Jalen Emslander, Matthew Erholtz, Esten Hiebert, Evan Hutchison, Eli McConkey, Andrew Narlock, Samuel Pikula, Bryce Unger