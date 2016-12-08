Girls Basketball: Towering Pequot takes it to Cathedral

Olivia Lane scored eight of her 14 points in the first half, but then Corina Ruud exploded for all 15 of her points in the second half to lead the 2-0 Patriots to a 65-45 non-conference victory Thursday.

The two towering posts combined for 21 rebounds and along with Karli Skog's game-high 16 points silenced the Crusaders in the second half. Pequot outscored St. Cloud 35-18 and held the Crusaders to just 4-of-24 shooting, including 1-12 from 3-point.

Pequot Lakes 65, Cathedral 45

Key: Corina Ruud and Olivia Lane combined for 29 points

Overall: PL 2-0, SCC 3-1

Next: Pequot Lakes at Proctor 7:15 p.m. Saturday

"We played such terrible defense in the first half," said Pequot Lakes head coach Jon Dale. "We were trying to work through picks on man-to-man and we have to switch on picks until we figure it out. Sometimes we helped. Sometimes we don't. Sometimes we don't ask for help. It's a mess and (Cathedral) was too good at picking and rolling. I think that helped, just switching on picks in the second half and then blocking out."

Ruud finished 6-of-6 from the field in the second half. Her third field goal started a 13-4 run that turned Pequot's six-point lead in a 17-point edge. After a Cathedral three-point play, Lane hit back-to-back field goals and Ruud drained two free throws to build Pequot's lead to 60-40 and sealing the victory.

"I think we all just started working together and started clicking more in the second half," said Ruud. "We moved the ball more. In the first half, we were a little rusty getting used to things. Finally, we were able to break away and score a lot of points by working together.

"Our offense is based on fast-breaking so we work hard at getting the the ball and getting it down the court as quickly as we can and then moving it so we can get easy quick layups."

In the first half, Lane was 4-4 from the field and Skog scored 10 of her 16 in the frame. The junior guard hit two 3-pointers helping create an inside-out game Dale hopes to build on this season. Skog's second 3 gave Pequot a 21-13 edge, but Cathedral rallied to cut Pequot's lead to 30-27 at the half.

"We're working really hard on that high-low where we dump it down low and then they can take it to the basket," said Dale. "Dish it back out. I think both our bigs are getting a lot better, especially in practice, now we have to get it into the game situation. If we can get that high-low going, we're going to be difficult to stop."

Despite the height advantage, Pequot was outrebounded in the first half by three. St. Cloud scored nine second-chance points. The game concluded with Pequot outrebounding Cathedral by seven.

"During halftime we were told that we needed to get boards and work harder down low so that's what we did," said Ruud.

St. Cloud Cathedral 27 18—45

Pequot Lakes 30 35—65

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL

Kate Tomczik 11, Abbey Medelberg 4, Hallie Hupf 3, Megan Voit 11, Julia Meyer 5, Morgan Prom 11. FG 14-59 (24 percent), FT 10-17 (59 percent). 3-point 5-26 (19 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Molly Dotty 1, Britt Kratochvil 4, Karli Skog 16, Quinn Kratochvil 2, Olivia Lane 14, MacKenzie Nelson 4, Kristin Skog 1, Corina Ruud 15, Bre Sewall 3, Sam Littman 4. FG 25-57 (44 percent), FT 13-22 (59 percent). 3-point 2-8 (25 percent).