Wrestling: 50th Paul Bunyan Invitational this weekend

Wrestling starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Finals are scheduled to begin approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to the Brainerd Warriors, Aitkin, Little Falls, Pierz, Staples-Motley, Amery, Wis., Bemidji, Chisago Lakes, Cloquet, Foley, Frazee, Grand Rapids, Minneapolis Southwest, Moorhead and Mound-Westonka will compete.

Defending Bunyan champion Foley, ranked second in Class 2A, has won the event 10 times. The Falcons were runners-up in the 2A state tournament last winter.

Frazee, ranked second in 1A, has won seven Bunyan titles. The Hornets finished second in the 1A state tournament last season.

Pierz, ranked third in 1A, won the Bunyan in 2005 and 2003. The Pioneers finished third in the 1A state tournament in 2015-16.

Staples-Motley, which has won 19 Bunyan titles, including 14 straight from 1974-86, returns to the Bunyan for the first time in a few years. The Cardinals are ranked 10th in 1A this winter.

Grand Rapids won the event in 2004 and 1993. Bemidji won in 2000. The host Warriors have won the event once—in 1988.

Tickets for Friday's session are $5 for adults, $3 for students. Saturday individual tickets are $5 for adults and $5 for students. An all-day Saturday ticket is $7 for adults, $4 for students. An entire tournament ticket is $10 for adults, $5 for students.

Tournament results will be available at ​www.trackwrestling.com.

Paul Bunyan schedule

Friday, Dec. 9

2:30 p.m. Weigh-in and skin checks

4:30 p.m. Championship rounds 1 & 2

Saturday, Dec. 10

8 a.m. Weigh-in and skin checks

10 a.m. Consolation rounds 1 & 2

Semifinals & consolation round 3

Consolation semifinals

4:30 p.m., Championship and third-place matches

4:30 p.m., Fifth- and seventh-place matches