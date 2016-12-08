Girls Alpine Skiing: Warriors seek return to state

Returning girls state entrant: Alex Stone

Boys captains: Grant Madison, Grant Kosobud

Girls captains: Alex Stone, Grace McGuire

Assistant coaches: Mike Stone, Tom Burton, Deby Zarling

Volunteer coaches: Jeff Aga, Larry Zarling, Taylor Fitterer

In 2014-15, the Brainerd Warrior girls team shook up a metro-dominated sport by capturing the state championship.

Last season, Brainerd slipped to third place in Section 5 and was unable to defend its section and state titles. The Warriors hope to rectify that this winter as four skiers return from the section team, three of whom skied on the state title team two years ago.

"The girls want to go back to state in the worst way," Warriors coach Jim Ruttger said. "They've been working hard to get themselves in the position where that's possible.

"As coaches, we look at them and know that's possible. Any one of those top three girls could podium about any meet we're at, but you need four. Sometimes that fourth skier is all you need and we think we've got that."

Senior Alex Stone, a 2-time all-state selection, returns from the state championship team along with juniors Grace McGuire and Payge Fitterer.

"We're fortunate those three girls were on the state championship team two years ago," Ruttger said. "We've got a lot of depth, a lot of experience with those three back.

"Our section meet last year was reminiscent of three years ago when we missed qualifying (for state) by 1/100th of a second. The girls were disappointed last year. They didn't ski well on their first runs. They're determined not to let that happen this year. It will be motivation to work hard, practice hard, train hard and hopefully get back as a team to state."

Stone, voted the team's most valuable girls skier, won the St. Cloud/Annandale Invitational at Powder Ridge last season, was runner-up in the Hibbing Invitational at Giants Ridge, finished third in the section and 10th at state.

"I think she and her father (Mike Stone), who's one of my coaches, made the decision that they really want to give it their all this year," Ruttger said. "She's going to be competing in a lot more USSA (United States Ski and Snowboard Association) events as well. She's going on to play golf in college so this is probably her last opportunity here to make an impact in the state."

McGuire, a track and field standout at Pequot Lakes, won the Brainerd Invite at Ski Gull last season and finished 22nd in the section.

"Grace is a very athletic girl," Ruttger said. "She's only a junior so we've got her here a couple more years. Between she and Payge, they will be fighting it out for that No. 2 spot (on the team)."

Fitterer skied to a 24th-place finish in the section.

"Payge is one of the only skiers we've had who went through a full regular season without a fall two years ago," Ruttger said. "When she's on her game, she skis very well. We can usually rely on her for good points.

Freshman Maddie Kalenberg is the other returning skier from last year's section team. She finished 38th in the section and was voted the team's most improved skier.

"Maddie was our No. 6 skier," Ruttger said. "We've got some skiers fighting it out for the 4-5-6 spot and Maddie is certainly one of them."

Ruttger anticipates that freshman Linsey Proctor will be a factor this winter. Eighth-grader Erin Hoelzel was another skier Ruttger thought would be pushing for a varsity position, but she recently suffered a season-ending knee injury.

"We've got a bunch of young skiers, in only their second or third year, who've got a lot of history with the Ski Gull Alpine Club, a successful history," Ruttger said. "It will be interesting to see which one of those girls, after a full year of training for slalom, what they will do this year with that background."

Warriors roster

Seniors: Alex Stone, Sydney Darkow (mgr)

Juniors: Payge Fitterer, Taylor Krassas, Grace McGuire

Sophomores: Gracie Birks, Silvia Schmitz

Freshmen: Whitney Fink, Emma Hiebert, Maddie Kalenberg, Linsey Proctor, Merriam Schmitz, Madeline Sherman

Eighth grade: Erin Hoelzel (mgr), Ella Kline, Alli Krantz, Carsyn Krassas, Anna Krieger, Maddie Pederson, Sara Reisdorf, Cassidy Chaney

Seventh grade: Molly Fitzpatrick, Paige Lee, Hannah Taylor, Annika Wiczek