Girls Basketball: Helgeson, Warriors trounce Willmar

Regan McElfresh added 10 points and five rebounds for the Warriors and Kylee Heurung scored 13 points for the Warriors who have won four straight.

Rocori 22 23—45

Brainerd 35 34—69

ROCORI

Morgan Holthaus 4, Callie Swanberg 5, Breanna Schouviller 11, Rachel Neugart 2, Sade Larson 4, Abby Lieser 5, Ashley Stang 12, Jayda Woods 2.

BRAINERD

Hanna Degen 4, Lillee Hardee 5, Kylee Heurung 13, Ashley Huber 5, Lexi Roby 9, Cara Helgeson 18, Regan McElfresh 10, Courtney Russell 3, Maddi Barnett 2. FG 26-66 (39 percent), FT 14-19 (74 percent). 3-point 3-12 (25 percent). Conference: 2-0. Overall: 4-1. Next: at Sartell 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.