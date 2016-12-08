Boys Basketball: Brainerd opens with a road win

Joey Sauer also scored 17 points to go with five rebounds. Mike Bieganek grabbed 10 boards to go with six points and Taylor Shelito added seven boards and six points for Brainerd.

"We won a very physical, hard-fought game on the road," said Warrior head coach Scott Stanfield. "This was Cambridge's third game of the season and our first, which concerned me because of their match-up zone and other things they do defensively. They are very well-coached and we had to get great efforts from all of our kids.

"Michael Russell played a very tough mental game when they box-and-oned him. He controlled his emotions, which was a great sign of his maturity as a player. Joey Sauer had a very good game in his first varsity start along with Chris Karels, who started his first varsity game."

Brainerd's defense held Cambridge to 29.4 percent shooting, including 4-of-18 from 3-point.

"Taylor Shelito had six second-half points, which really gave us a boost," Stanfield said. "Mitch Casper also played well off the bench in the first half and really gave us some needed energy."

Cambridge 22 25—47

Brainerd 33 25—58

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI

Henry Abraham 9, Westen Olson 12, Alex Ledahl 6, Levi Wylie 2, Colin Lundeen 4, Luke Johnson 14. FG 15-51 (29.4 percent), FT 13-20 (65 percent). 3-point 4-18 (22.2 percent).

BRAINERD

Michael Bieganek 6, Michael Russell 17, Mitch Casper 3, Brandon Burgraff 3, Chris Karels 6, Taylor Shelito 6, Joey Sauer 17. FG 20-55 (36.4 percent), FT 7-12 (58.3 percent). 3-point 11-32 (34.4 percent). Overall: 1-0. Next: at Sartell 7:30 p.m. Friday.