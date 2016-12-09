Area Girls Basketball: Huskies zip past Bertha-Hewitt

Bethany Gielow recorded 11 points and seven rebounds and Tricia Engholm scored 16 points for the Huskies.

Bertha-Hewitt 22 11 - 33

Pillager 40 26 - 66

BERTHA-HEWITT

Allysa Kimber 12, Kaija Weishalla 2, Madelline Becker 11, Erica VanDenheuvel 2, Payton Ganz 2, Whitney Messer 4. FT 6-14 (percent).

PILLAGER

Gabby Martin 10, Tricia Engholm 16, Hailea Books 9, Danielle Conklin 2, Samantha Macheel 4, Bethany Gielow 11, Emma Litke 3, Ella Kilchesky 2, Vanessa Peterson 7, Lauren Martin 2. FT 17-32 (percent). Conference: 1-0. Overall: 2-0. Next: hosts Henning 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Osakis 74, Staples-Motley 48

OSAKIS—Claire Wolhowe recorded 14 points during the Staples-Motley Cardinals' 74-48 loss to the Osakis Silverstreaks Thursday.

Amber Robben added 11 points for the Cardinals.

Osakis 35 39 - 74

Staples-Motley 22 26 - 48

OSAKIS

Morgan Staloch 8, Jordyn Stroup 6, Nicolle Klukken 1, Lauren Savegeau 15, Kayla Sorenson 24, Madisen Johanson 2, Alecia Kaelke 18. FT 10-20 (50 percent).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Kelsie Weite 4, Ashley Smith 3, Chelsea Nanik 9, Sam Schimpp 6, Emma Gerard 2, Kaitlin Longworth 2, Claire Wolhowe 14, Amber Robben 11. FT 6-8 (75 percent). Overall: 3-1. Next: hosts Pillager 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.