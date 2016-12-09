Gymnastics: Warriors enjoy successful opening night

Klefsaas scored 9s in three of her four events with her fourth resulting in a first-place 8.8 on beam as she won the all-around with a 36.75.

Jaelyn Kappes hit a 9.1 on the vault and Jaelyn King notched a 9.2 on floor exercise.

"I did my research and looked at our season opening scores over the last 30 years and this is the second best opening night in school history," said Brainerd head coach Seth Helland. "That was even with some key players out with injuries. Once we get to January we will really see what we are once we get healthier."

Brainerd 140.35, Alexandria 132.275

Vault: 1-Millie Klefsaas (B) 9.25, 4-Jaelyn Kappes (B) 9.1, 5-Jaelyn King (B) 8.95, 6-Ellie Selisker (B) 8.7, 7-Brooklyn Jones (B) 8.65

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Klefsaas (B) 9.3, 2-Kianna Christensen (B) 8.85, 4-Jocelyn Polansky (B) 8.05, 6-Abbie Abramson (B) 8.0, 7-Kappes (B) 7.8

Balance beam: 1-Klefsaas (B) 8.8, 2-Kenna Smith (B) 8.7, 5-Christensen (B) 8.4, 9-King (B) 8.0, 10-Maddy Sedlachek (B) 7.15

Floor exercise: 1-Klefsaas (B) 9.4, 2-King (B) 9.2, 5-Christensen (B) 8.9, 8-Polansky (B) 8.75, 10-Kenna Smith (B) 8.15

All-around: 1-Klefsaas (B) 36.75

Conference: Brd 1-0. Overall: Brd 1-0. Next: Brainerd at Bemidji 7 p.m. Tuesday.