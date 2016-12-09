Area Boys Basketball: Cardinals hunt down Wolverines

Max Giza and Trey Skeesick each added 10 points for the Cards.

Dacotah Mittag paced the Wolverines with 11.

Wadena-Deer Creek 23 12—35

Staples-Motley 38 31—69

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Bereket Loer 2, Matt Goeden 3, Thomas Quincer 2, Lucas Doyle 3, Ryan Olson 1, Mason Evans 4, Noah Ross 4, Ryan Anderson 4, Dacotah Mittag 11, Henry Fitzsimmons 1. FT 4-9 (44 percent). Overall: 1-1. Next: at Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Isaiah Ross-Bahn 2, Josh Lombard 4, Gavin Smith 17, Derek Kennedy 9, Reid Busker 3, Jack Fietek 4, Brayden Losh 2, Mason Rychner 6, Max Giza 10, Trey Skeesick 10, Hunter Carlson 2. FT 7-16 (44 percent). Overall: 1-1. Next: at Breckenridge 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Aitkin 52, Isle 32

AITKIN—DJ Haasken scored 18 points while Hunter Moe chipped in 13 as the Aitkin Gobblers recorded their first Great River Conference win of the season 52-32 over the Isle Huskies Thursday.

Isle 18 14—32

Aitkin 36 16—52

ISLE

John Kargel 4, Brevin O'Connor 8, Jack Taylor 2, Justin Borgfelt 2, Nathan Hummel 8, Alex Forsberg 8.

AITKIN

Jeb Sanford 2, DJ Haasken 18, Caleb Curtiss 2, David Sanbeck 5, Hunter Moe 13, Spencer Jacobs 9, Garrett Westerlund 3. Conference: 1-1. Overall: 1-2. Next: host Rush City 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Crosby-Ironton 74,

Park Rapids 21

CROSBY—Evan Edmundson recorded 22 points and six three-pointers during the Crosby-Ironton Rangers' 74-21 season-opening Mid-State Conference win over the Park Rapids Panthers Thursday.

Noah Gindorff tallied 14 points for the Rangers and Jack Silgen added 11.

Park Rapids 10 11—21

Crosby-Ironton 48 26—74

PARK RAPIDS

Ben Garcelon 1, Jason Haas 1, Gabriel Bagstad 2, Tristin Persons 3, Marque Cook 2, Hunter Jewison 8. FG 9-37 (24 percent), 2-5 (40 percent).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jack Silgen 11, Sam Jordan 3, Isaac Burley 8, Evan Edmundson 22 , Trey Jacobs 9, Trey Stangel 5, Jonathan Jacobson 2, Noah Gindorff 14. FG 28-50 (56 percent), FT 11-17 (65 percent). Conference: 1-0. Overall: 1-0. Next: at Proctor 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Pequot Lakes 79,

Pierz 31

PEQUOT LAKES—Thirteen players scored for Pequot Lakes, four in double figures, led by Adam Casanova with 12 points, as the Patriots rolled past the Pierz Pioneers 79-31 in a non-conference contest Thursday.

Zach Sjoblad added 11 points and Cody Huss and Noah Borleis had 10 apiece for the Patriots who led 57-12 at halftime.

Matt Tautges paced Pierz with 11 points.

Pierz 13 18—31

Pequot Lakes 57 22—79

PIERZ

Peter Schommer 2, Lukas Otte 2, Thomas Funk 4, Matt Tautges 11, Christopher Marshik 2, Jesse Marshik 4, Nick Scholl 6. FG 8-55 (14 percent), FT 13-16 (81 percent). 3-point 2-21 (9 percent). Overall: 0-3. Next: host Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 6, Adam Casanova 12, Noah Borleis 10, Nathan Traut 8, Blake Lane 2, Kirk Johnson 6, Gage Westlund 4, Cody Huss 10, Sam Scheuss 2, Jordan Schommer 2, Andy Voges 4, Zach Sjoblad 11, Zach Senst 2. FT 7-11 (64 percent). Overall: 1-1. Next: host Milaca 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pine River-Backus 59,

Menahga 53

MENAHGA—Kiel Struss registered 18 points in the Pine River-Backus Tigers' 59-53 season-opening win over the Menahga Braves Thursday.

Nick Ackerman added 18 points for the Tigers and Nate Brasel 10.

Menahga 27 26 - 53

Pine River-Backus 23 36 - 59

MENAHGA

Shannon Howard 14, Alan Pietila 3, Luke Wurdock 3, Kirby Hrdlicka 23, Owen Anderson 4, Canton Matson 5. FT 12-22 (55 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Torry Hirschey 7, Nick Ackerman 18, Kiel Struss 18, Nate Brasel 10, Joe Davidson 6. FT 19-32 (59 percent). Overall: 1-0. Next: host Northome/Kelliher 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Royalton 53, Pillager 42

ROYALTON—Ryan Foehrenbacher scored 16 points during the Pillager Huskies' 53-42 loss to the Royalton Royals Thursday.

Braeden Wangsness added 11 points for the Huskies.

Royalton 31 22—53

Pillager 20 22—42

ROYALTON

Adam Olson 20, Thomas Fountain 4, Gavin Suska 2, Colton Murphy 3, Brock Snyder 3, Zach Gottwalt 12, Riley Smieja 9. FT 4-14 (30 percent).

PILLAGER

Braeden Wangsness 11, Damian Fink 2, Tanner Swenson 8, Spencer Schaefer 5, Ryan Foehrenbacher 16. FT 10-20 (50 percent). Overall: 1-2. Next: host Verndale 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.