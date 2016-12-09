Girls Hockey: Pohlkamp, King lead unbeaten Warriors

Katie Orth scored twice while Olivia Wiskow, Lindsey Booth, Josie Kramer, Ally Smith and Brooke Watland each netted lone goals.

Booth was credited with three assists to finish with four points and Gabby Smith had a pair of assists.

King rejected all 19 shots she faced for the Warriors who outshot the Cardinals 38-19 and have outscored their opponents 47-6 over six games.

Brainerd/Little Falls is 3-0 in the conference.

Willmar 0 0 0— 0

Brainerd 3 6 1—10

First period: B-Abby Pohlkamp (Lindsey Booth) 1:12; B-Katie Orth (Elaina Christiansen) 4:25; B-Olivia Wiskow (Emma Smith) 8:20

Second period: B-Booth 1:21; B-Pohlkamp 5:24; B-Josie Kramer (Sophie Robinson, Booth) shg 9:24; B-Ally Smith (Gabbie Smith, Brooke Watland) ppg 13:29; B-Watland (A. Smith, G. Smith); B-Pohlkamp (Booth) 16:59

Third period: B-Orth (Cheyenne Abear) 6:45

Shots on goal: B 38, W 19

Goalies: B-Olivia King (19 saves); W-Bryton Carlson (28 saves)

Conference: B 3-0. Overall: B 6-0. Next: Brainerd hosts North Wright County 7 p.m. Friday.