Area Wrestling: Road Crew rolls to 2 wins

Also going 2-0 for the Road Crew were Connor Tulenchik, Jake Poehler, Tim Ryan, Cody France and Josh Pettit.

Team scores

PLPRB 49, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 18

PLPRB 45, Deer River 30

PL/PRB Results

106: Connor Tulenchik 1-0/ Riley Wilson 1-0

113: Addisuone Harrington 0-1/ Connor Tulenchik 1-0

138: Jake Poehler 2-0

145: Evan Gravdahl 2-0

152: Tim Ryan 2-0

160: Harley Large 1-1

170: Keenan Dahl 1-1

182: Devyn Richards 1-1

195: Cody France 2-0

220: Josh Pettit 2-0

285: Myca Reynolds 1-1

Overall: PLPRB 2-0. Next: Crosby-Ironton vs. Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus at Pequot Lakes 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.