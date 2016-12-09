Area Wrestling: Road Crew rolls to 2 wins
PINE RIVER—Evan Gravdahl went 2-0, pinning both opponents, to help the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew go 2-0 versus the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis Wolves and the Deer River Warriors Thursday.
Also going 2-0 for the Road Crew were Connor Tulenchik, Jake Poehler, Tim Ryan, Cody France and Josh Pettit.
Team scores
PLPRB 49, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 18
PLPRB 45, Deer River 30
PL/PRB Results
106: Connor Tulenchik 1-0/ Riley Wilson 1-0
113: Addisuone Harrington 0-1/ Connor Tulenchik 1-0
138: Jake Poehler 2-0
145: Evan Gravdahl 2-0
152: Tim Ryan 2-0
160: Harley Large 1-1
170: Keenan Dahl 1-1
182: Devyn Richards 1-1
195: Cody France 2-0
220: Josh Pettit 2-0
285: Myca Reynolds 1-1
Overall: PLPRB 2-0. Next: Crosby-Ironton vs. Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus at Pequot Lakes 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.