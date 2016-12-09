Search
    Area Wrestling: Road Crew rolls to 2 wins

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:18 p.m.

    PINE RIVER—Evan Gravdahl went 2-0, pinning both opponents, to help the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew go 2-0 versus the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis Wolves and the Deer River Warriors Thursday.

    Also going 2-0 for the Road Crew were Connor Tulenchik, Jake Poehler, Tim Ryan, Cody France and Josh Pettit.

    Team scores

    PLPRB 49, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 18

    PLPRB 45, Deer River 30

    PL/PRB Results

    106: Connor Tulenchik 1-0/ Riley Wilson 1-0

    113: Addisuone Harrington 0-1/ Connor Tulenchik 1-0

    138: Jake Poehler 2-0

    145: Evan Gravdahl 2-0

    152: Tim Ryan 2-0

    160: Harley Large 1-1

    170: Keenan Dahl 1-1

    182: Devyn Richards 1-1

    195: Cody France 2-0

    220: Josh Pettit 2-0

    285: Myca Reynolds 1-1

    Overall: PLPRB 2-0. Next: Crosby-Ironton vs. Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus at Pequot Lakes 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

