Wrestling: Warriors pin loss on Alexandria

The Warriors totaled seven pins in the win: Chad Orsburn, Beau Kubesch, Kyle Patnod, Max Boran and Chance Miller also won by pins.

"We got rolling with pins and it went well," said Brainerd head coach Mike Boran. Brainerd improved to 2-0 in conference meets.

Brainerd 55, Alexandria 24

106: Cole Ostowski (B) dec. Ryan Borris 10-4

113: Chad Orsburn (B) pinned Jeris Lemm 4:42

120: Beau Kubesh (B) pinned AJ Sparr 1:43

126: Kyle Patnode (B) pinned Wyatt Snitker 1:48

132: Ben Bogart (A) pinned Brad Patnode 1:52

138: Tucker Peterson (B) pinned Jimmy Vance :41

145: Max Boran (B) pinned Trappier Botz 3:24

152: Andy Schlosser (B) maj. dec. Logan Runge 13-5

160: Chance Miller (B) pinned Tyler Kleindl 5:24

170: Colton Hardy (B) pinned Joe Brezina :23

182: Jay Kohls (A) pinned Morgan Gibson 1:59

195: Logan Theodore (B) wins by forfeit

220: Quintin Kluver-Longfellow (A) pinned Fletcher DeRosier 1:42

285: Jack Roth (A) wins by forfeit

Conference: B 2-0. Overall: B 2-0. Next: Aitkin, Brainerd, Little Falls Pierz, Staples-Motley in Paul Bunyan Invitational at Brainerd High School 4:30 p.m. Friday.