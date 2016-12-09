Area Boys Basketball: Hot-shooting Sabres down Warriors

Brandon Burgraff added 15 points and Taylor Shelito scored eight for the 1-1 Warriors.

"We got outplayed in every aspect of the game and ran into a very hot shooting team," said Warriors head coach Scott Stanfield. "We did not respond defensively. We appeared to be tired and played without urgency most of the game.

"We are a very young team and made too many mental mistakes."

Sartell shot 58.8 percent from the field, including 9-of-18 from 3-point. The Sabres also hit 70.8 percent of their free throws.

Sartell 48 38—86

Brainerd 39 30—69

SARTELL

Brandan Walz 7, Preston Simpson 7, Jordan Och 7, Trent Meyer 18, Eric Markman 22, Chris Belling 5, Thomas Gieske 4, Matt Sieben 2, Ethan Stark 14. FG 30-51 (58.8 percent), FT 17-24 (70.8 percent). 3-point 9-18 (50 percent).

BRAINERD

Michael Russell 25, Tanner Lundberg 2, Corbin Pikula 3, Chris Karels 3, Cody Christensen 6, Joey Sauer 3, Brandon Burggraff 15, Max Zimmerman 2, Michael Bieganek 2, Taylor Schelito 8. FG 23-53 (43.4 percent), FT 15-21 (71.4 percent). 3-point 8-28 (28.6 percent). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 1-1. Next: hosts St. Michael-Albertville 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.