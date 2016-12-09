Area Girls Basketball: Semmler's heroics leads PR-B

Park Rapids 19 33—52

Pine River-Backus 29 24—54

PARK RAPIDS

Macky Warne 8, Kaisa Coborn 15, Kendra Coborn 4, Jaiden McCollum 16, Paige Johnson 3, Courtney Byer 4, Rilee Michaelson 2. FG 17-50 (34 percent), FT 15-24 (63 percent). 3-point 4-17 (24 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 9, Gabby Rainwater 9, Shelby Adkins 8, Alyssa Semmler 21, Andrea Semmler 4, Rylie Hirschey 2. FG 19-43 (44 percent), FT 16-27 (59 percent). 3-point 0-5. Overall: 1-2. Next: at Verndale 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lake Region wins two

BAXTER—Grace Imdieke poured in 40 points and grabbed 33 rebounds over two games for the Lake Region Christian Hornets on the first day of the Paul Bunyan Tournament.

In a 61-34 opening-game victory over Woodcrest, Imdieke collected 17 points and 17 rebounds and Hannah McGaffey scored 14 points for the Hornets.

Imdieke posted 23 points and 16 rebounds in a 69-50 win over St. Cloud Christian in the second game. Abby Grider contributed 13 points and Valerie Imdieke finished with 11.

Game One

Woodcrest 7 27—34

Lake Region 32 29—61

WOODCREST

Erica Ureke 8, Naomi Darling 17, Sarah Ureke 7, Jade Cregan 2.

LAKE REGION

Grace Imdieke 17, Sydni Ogren 4, Abby Grider 8, Haylee Jacobus 6, Valerie Imdieke 6, Hannah McGaffey 14, Taylor Borowicz 2, Lydia Neubert 4. FG 27-72 (38 percent), FT 6-12 (50 percent). 3-point 1-2 (50 percent).

Game Two

St. Cloud 19 31—50

Lake Region 37 31—69

ST. CLOUD

Lydia Sohre 29, Elly Backes 11, Ola Lyskanowska 4, Lexi-Acevedo-Allen 6.

LAKE REGION

Grace Imdieke 23, Sydni Ogren 6, Abby Grider 13, Haylee Jacobus 2, Valerie Imdieke 11, Hannah McGaffey 4, Lydia Neubert 2, Keelie Shafer 2, Whitlee Moore 4, Natalie Thorsen 2. FG 31-65 (48 percent), FT 6-16 (38 percent). 3-point 1-5 (20 percent). Conference: 3-0. Overall: 4-0. Next: Paul Bunyan Tournament: vs. Prior Lake noon Saturday.

Pillager 48, Henning 42

PILLAGER—Gabby Martin tallied 24 points to lead the Pillager Huskies past the Henning Hornets 48-42 in a Park Region Conference game Friday.

Henning 27 15—42

Pillager 19 29—48

HENNING

Madison Cichy 9, Ellie Dague 7, Molly Cordes 3, Paige Wallevand 18, Lydia Hansen 3, Amanda Suchy 2. FT 10-16 (63 percent).

PILLAGER

Gabby Martin 24, Tricia Engholm 1, Kassie Gardner 2, Hailea Books 7, Bethany Gielow 8, Emma Litke 3, Vanessa Peterson 3. FT 13-23 (57 percent). Conference: 2-0. Overall: 3-0. Next: at Staples-Motley 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Rush City 54, Aitkin 37

AITKIN—Maggi Fellerman posted a team-high 15 points for the Aitkin Gobblers in a 54-37 Great River Conference loss to the undefeated Rush City Tigers Friday.

Rush City 26 28—54

Aitkin 22 15—37

RUSH CITY

Kaylyn Bowen 16, Elena Herberg 10, Maggie Biermaier 2, Jamie Guptill 13, Shawna Mell 13. FT 9-16 (56 percent).

AITKIN

Jillian MacDonald 3, Taylor Ehnstrom 9, Naomi Lane 2, Kaija Davies 2, Maggi Fellerman 15, Ramsey Moe 6. FG 14-42 (33 percent), FT 3-7 (48 percent). 3-point 6-17 (35 percent). Conference: 1-2. Overall: 1-2. Next: host Braham 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Cloquet 62, Crosby-Ironton 44

CLOQUET—Shyanne Loiland finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds in the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 62-44 non-conference loss Friday to the Cloquet Lumberjacks.

Jami Nelson added 12 points for the Rangers.

Cloquet 28 34—62

Crosby-Ironton 27 17—44

CLOQUET

Faith Carlson 6, Abbey Collins, Kate Owens, Jessica Liang, Kendra Kelley 6, Grace Dushkin 4, Vanna Kelley 10, Nicole Blatchford 11, Allie Wojtysiak 15, Olivia Diver, Carmen Foss 15.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Lily Peterson 3, Alyssa Klancher 3, Kylie Monson 2, Karli Nixon 7, Mattie Kovatovich 5, Shyanne Loiland 12, Jami Nelson 12. FG (44 percent), FT 6-10 (60 percent). Overall: 0-4. Next: at Esko 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Chisago Lakes 76, Little Falls 59

CHISAGO LAKES—Sophia Sowada tallied 16 points and Kacy Steinmetz added 15 for the Little Falls Flyers in a 76-59 non-conference loss to the unbeaten Chisago Lakes Wildcats Friday.

Chisago Lakes 59 17—76

Little Falls 22 37—59

CHISAGO LAKES

Madeline Ritter 2, Carmen Backes 29, Hannah Gillach 4, Alyssa Bjelland 8, Anna Peters 5, Sarah Bjelland 9, Fiona Tollefson 2, Alethea Kluge 17. FG 28-60 (47 percent), FT 11-17 (65 percent). 3-point 9-17 (53 percent).

LITTLE FALLS

Megan Kirk 2, Allie Steinmetz 7, Kacy Steinmetz 15, Melissa Geisenhof 3, Terra Motschke 3, Taylor Jordan 2, Destiny Young 2, Erika Bassett 4, Sophia Sowada 16, Kali Mammenga 5. FG 18-57 (32 percent), FT 20-29 (69 percent). 3-point 3-13 (23 percent). Overall: 0-4. Next: at Cambridge-Isanti 3 p.m. Saturday.

Maple Lake 51, Pierz 39

MAPLE LAKE—Kelsi Stuckmayer's 15 points led Pierz in the scoring column, but the Pioneers shot just 20 percent from the field in a 51-39 Central Minnesota Conference loss to Maple Lake Friday.

Maple Lake 24 27—51

Pierz 17 22—39

PIERZ

Rebecca Athman 3, Kelsi Stuckmayer 15, Taryn Becker 3, Kacy Broschofsky 5, Brittney Boser 7, Avy Lease 2, Tori Fleischhacker 4. FG 11-53 (20 percent), FT 16-22 (72 percent). 3-point 1-13 (7 percent). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 3-1. Next: at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

New York Mills 73, Wadena Deer Creek 47

WADENA—Kennedy Gravelle and Katie Peterson each scored 11 points for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a 73-47 Park Region Conference loss to the New York Mills Eagles Friday.

New York Mills 33 40—73

Wadena-Deer Creek 27 20—47

NEW YORK MILLS

Lydia Rutten 31, Tiffany Thompson 9, Rhiana Roberts 3, Harley Wurst 1, Marcie Peeters 21, Kaitlyn Kane 2, Anna Carlson 2, Madalyn Erp 4, Ashlee Rimpila 2. FG 26-58 (44 percent), FT 20-33 (60 percent). 3-point 1-10 (10 percent).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Ashley Adams 2, Casey Volkmann 4, Ellie Miron 6, Kennedy Gravelle 11, Rachel Schwartz 5, Mackenzie Carsten 8, Katie Peterson 11. FG 14-39 (35 percent), FT 4-11 (36 percent). 3-point 5-13 (38 percent). Conference: 0-2. Overall: 1-3. Next: host Hawley 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.