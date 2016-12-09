Area Boys Basketball: Aitkin gobbles up Rush City

David Sanbeck recorded 13 points, Spencer Jacobs compiled 12 points and Caleb Curtiss added 11 points for the Gobblers, who outrebounded the Tigers 37-22.

Rush City 18 27—45

Aitkin 41 32—73

RUSH CITY

Tyler Oscarson 17, Dylan Groshens 12, Brandon Guptill 6 , Braiden Hora 17, Jake Scherer 3.

AITKIN

Jeb Sanford 2, DJ Haasken 7, Caleb Curtiss 11, David Sanbeck 13, Hunter Moe 25, Spencer Jacobs 12, Garrett Westerlund 3. Conference: 2-1. Overall: 2-2. Next: at Braham 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LRCS takes two

BAXTER—Levi Jensen scored all 21 of his points from beyond the arc for the Lake Region Christian Hornets in their 68-40 win against St. Cloud Christian during the second round of the Paul Bunyan tournament Friday.

In the first game, a 61-20 victory over Woodcrest, Tyler Ogren tallied 12 points, four rebounds and four assists and Nick Christensen registered 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

In Game Two, Nick Christenson scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Nik Speliopolous led the team with 12 boards.

Game Two

St. Cloud Christian 19 29—48

Lake Region 26 34—60

ST. CLOUD CHRISTIAN

Gaurke 14, J. Schulz 1, B. Schulz 6, Heinen 21, Benolt 2, Hultgren 4.

LAKE REGION

Carson Moore 10, Levi Jensen 21, Nick Christensen 13, Tyler Ogren 6, Eli Richter 3, Nik Speliopoulos 5, Jonas Boelter 2. FG 23 67 (34 percent), FT 7-15 (47 percent). Conference: 3-1. Overall: 4-1.

Game One

Woodcrest 8 12—20

Lake Region 33 28—61

WOODCREST

Meader 2, Walters 2, Tutt 1, Manes 2, Abaliy 10, Olson 3.

LAKE REGION

Tommy Thompson 4, Carson Moore 4, Levi Jensen 8, Nick Christensen 11, Tyler Ogren 12, Eli Richter 6, Daniel Kientzle 4, Nik Speliopoulos 4, John Swanson 2, Nick Ranweiler 2, Jonas Boelter 4. FG 26-65 (40 percent), FT 5-9 (55.6 percent). 3-point 4-19 (21.1 percent).

Alexandria 84, Little Falls 57

LITTLE FALLS—The Flyers' Austin Weisz led all scorers with 23 points, but Alexandria shot 63 percent from the field leading to an 84-57 victory over Little Falls Friday.

The Cardinals had five players reach double figures, led by Jaran Roste's 21 points.

Alexandria 47 37—84

Little Falls 25 32—57

ALEXANDRIA

Trey Hoepner 6, Robert Anderson 10, Spencer Hockert 16, Keaton Kvale 2, Jaran Roste 21, Jake Drew 15, Braden Reisdorf 2, Justin Balcome 12. FG 34-64 (63 percent), FT 5-9 (56 percent). 3-point 11-18 (61 percent).

LITTLE FALLS

Austin Weisz 23, Joe Alholm 7, Dylan Lukasavitz 5, Michael Hanowski 7, Brett Zawatzke 3, Derek Poser 6, Austin Erdmann 6. FG 21-43 (49 percent), FT 8-11 (73 percent). 3-point 7-20 (35 percent). Overall: 1-1. Next: at Sauk Rapids 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Pine River-Backus 68,

Northome/Kelliher 54

PINE RIVER—Nick Ackerman collected 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 68-54 Northland Conference win over the Northome/Kelliher Mustangs Friday.

Other Tiger double-digit scorers included Torry Hirschey 11, Joe Davidson 11 and Brady Raph and Nate Brasel 10 apiece.

Northome/Kelliher 29 25—54

Pine River-Backus 27 41—68

NORTHOME/KELLIHER

Johnathan Weidenborner 11, Dylan Albrecht 10, Andrew Stueven 17, Trevor Poxlietner 8, Daniel Jourdan 3, Austin Dreher 1, Clyde Jensen 4. FG 21-76 (28 percent), FT 7-14 (50 percent). 3-point 5-23 (22 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Brady Raph 10, Torry Hirschey 11, Nick Ackerman 14, Jordan Onken 6, Kiel Struss 6, Nate Brasel 10, Joe Davidson 11. FG 25-54 (46 percent), FT 13-19 (68 percent). 3-point 5-12 (42 percent). Conference: 1-0. Overall: 2-0. Next: hosts Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Parkers Prairie 54,

Verndale 51

PARKERS PRAIRIE—Luke Weniger scored 18 points and Nathan Sabinash added 14 as the Verndale Pirates fell to the Parkers Prairie Panthers 54-51 Friday.

Parkers Prairie 15 39—54

Verndale 18 33—51

PARKERS PRAIRIE

Harry Samuelson 4, Andrew Johnson 14, Matt Ferley 9, Travis Yohnke 10, Hunter McDaniel 4, Austin Koep , Ryan Blake 9, Casey Peterson 4. FG 21-46 (45 percent), FT 10-16 (62 percent). 3-point 2-10 (20 percent).

VERNDALE

Taylor Willis 3, Luke Weniger 18, Mac Schluttner 6, Jordan Brownlow 3, Nathan Sabinash 14, Tyler Willis 7. FG 21-57 (36 percent), FT 6-14 (42 percent). 3-point 3-19 (15 percent). Overall: 1-1. Next: at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.