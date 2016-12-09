Girls Hockey: Unbeaten Warriors win seventh straight

Gabbie Smith and Schulte each scored goals and collected two assists for the unbeaten Warriors, who improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 against section foes. BLF outshot the River Hawks 25-20 as goalie Olivia King stopped 18 shots.

Trailing 1-0 in the first, Gabbie Smith, Schulte and Abby Pohlkamp scored unanswered goals to put the Warriors ahead 3-1. Ally Smith scored in the second for BLF and Brook Watland capped the scoring with a third-period power-play goal.

North Wright County 1 0 1—2

Brainerd/Little Falls 3 1 1—5

First period: NWC-MacKenzie Bourgerie (Molly Young) 3:09; BLF-Gabbie Smith (Ally Smith, Grace Schulte) 7:25; BLF-Grace Schulte (Gabbie Smith) ppg 8:57; BLF-Abby Pohlkamp shg 12:59

Second period: BLF-Ally Smith (Cheyenne Abear, Emma Smith) 14:53

Third period: NWC-Samantha Och (Bourgerie, Young) ppg 5:49; BLF-Brooke Watland (Gabbie Smith, Schulte) ppg 10:21

Shots on goal: B 25, NWC 20

Goalies: B-Olivia King (18 saves); NWC-Anna LaRose (20 saves)

Overall: B 7-0. Next: Brainerd at Fergus Falls 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.