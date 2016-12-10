Wrestling: Brainerd, Staples-Motley wrestlers capture Paul Bunyan titles
Brainerd's Chad Orsburn and Cole Kubesh and Staples-Motley's Owen Bjerga and Alex Erpelding captured individual championships in the 50th annual Paul Bunyan Invitational Saturday at Brainerd High School.
Orsburn was champion at 113, Kubesh at 120, Bjerga at 132 and Erpelding at 182.
Lakes area runners-up included Trevor Radunz of Pierz (106), Spencer Miller of Staples-Motley (120), Brandon Ortman of Pierz (138) and Brett Kapsner of Pierz at 182.
Foley repeated as team champion. Frazee was runner-up, Pierz finished third.
Final Team Scores:
1-Foley 246.5,
2-Frazee 180.0,
3-Pierz 146.0,
4-Moorhead 141.0,
5-Brainerd 109.56,
6-Little Falls 101.0,
7-Staples-Motley 100.0,
8-Bemidji 99.0,
9-Grand Rapids 89.5,
10-Aitkin 76.0,
11-Cloquet 62.0,
12-Mound Westonka 52.0,
13-Chisago Lakes 50.0,
14-Amery Wis. 20.5,
15- Minneapolis Southwest 0.0