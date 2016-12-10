Orsburn was champion at 113, Kubesh at 120, Bjerga at 132 and Erpelding at 182.

Lakes area runners-up included Trevor Radunz of Pierz (106), Spencer Miller of Staples-Motley (120), Brandon Ortman of Pierz (138) and Brett Kapsner of Pierz at 182.

Foley repeated as team champion. Frazee was runner-up, Pierz finished third.

Final Team Scores:

1-Foley 246.5,

2-Frazee 180.0,

3-Pierz 146.0,

4-Moorhead 141.0,

5-Brainerd 109.56,

6-Little Falls 101.0,

7-Staples-Motley 100.0,

8-Bemidji 99.0,

9-Grand Rapids 89.5,

10-Aitkin 76.0,

11-Cloquet 62.0,

12-Mound Westonka 52.0,

13-Chisago Lakes 50.0,

14-Amery Wis. 20.5,

15- Minneapolis Southwest 0.0