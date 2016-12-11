Area Girls Hockey: Blue Devils tie Crookston

Crookston 1 0 2 0—3

Prairie Centre 0 1 2 0—3

First period: C-Macy Strem (Jayden Allrich) 16:25

Second period: PC-Ally Ecker (Gabby Olson) 9:40

Third period: PC-Abby Ecker 15:01, C-Ali Hutter (Kylee Meier, Cassidy Halvorson) 8:47, PC-Abby Ecker 2:55, C-Strem (Maddie Nicholls) 0:46

Shots on goal: PC 4 3 3 1 - 11, C 5 13 8 4 - 30

Goalies: PC- Laura Mortenson (27 saves); C- Brelee Jobe (8 saves)

Overall: PC 3-3-1. Next: Prairie Centre vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point 7 p.m. Tuesday.

PC 3, Detroit Lakes 1

WADENA—Kylee Hoppe scored a goal and collected an assist for Prairie Centre as the Blue Devils beat the Detroit Lakes Lakers 3-1 in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday.

Mikayla Olson and Sara McCoy scored the other PC goals. Kylee Hopp, Reece Ritter, Abby Ecker and Kenzie Christianson contributed assists. Goaltender Laura Mortensen stopped 20 shots.