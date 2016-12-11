Next: Brainerd at Foley Triangular 5 p.m. Friday

Brainerd's Chad Orsburn and Cole Kubesh and Staples-Motley's Owen Bjerga and Alex Erpelding wrestled their way to individual championships Saturday in the 50th Paul Bunyan Invitational at Brainerd High School.

But all four are intent on not resting on those laurels. They want the ultimate prize—standing on top of the podium in their respective weight class at the state tournament.

The foursome took a step in that direction this past weekend as Kubesh (120 pounds) won his third Bunyan title, Orsburn was champion at 113, Bjerga at 132 and Erpelding at 182.

Kubesh, a senior, scored a 16-6 major decision over S-M sophomore Spencer Miller for his title. Kubesh, who led 10-6 after two periods, is ranked third in Class 3A at 126. Miller is ranked seventh in 1A at 113.

"I've wrestled Spencer in the past over at Takedown (Gym)," Kubesh said. "Me and him always put up quite a good battle going hand in hand. It was a good match."

Kubesh won previous Bunyan titles at 120 last year and at 113 two years ago.

"It's a nice little milestone but I've got to get the ultimate milestone at the state tournament," he said.

Orsburn, a junior, beat Frazee's Michael Miller 8-4 for his title. Orsburn led Miller, who's ranked eighth in 1A at 113, 6-3 after two periods.

"I had to keep my face up and keep moving," Orsburn said of his strategy against Miller.

The victory was sweet for Orsburn who was wrestling in his first Bunyan after suffering a broken leg and missing most of last season.

"I worked hard over the summer to get better for this," he said.

Bjerga, a freshman, is ranked sixth in 1A at 126. He labored to take down and decision lanky John Dierkes of Foley 5-2 in the 132-pound final. Bjerga led just 2-1 entering the third period.

"I knew I had to trip him somehow because I couldn't step over him," Bjerga said. "I pretty much just kicked out and got lucky I guess."

As an eighth-grader, Bjerga went 1-1 in the 1A state tournament at 113.

"I didn't do the greatest," Bjerga said. "This year I knew I had to come back and really give it all I had."

Erpelding led Pierz's Brett Kapsner 2-0 after two periods and expanded his edge to a 6-1 victory in the 182 final. Erpelding emerged victorious from a battle of ranked seniors—he's No. 2 at 170 and Kapsner is No. 3.

"It was pretty tough," Erpelding said afterward, "but I just stuck to my game plan, do what I've got to do, don't change my stuff up."

Erpelding placed fifth in the 1A state tournament at 145 as a sophomore and was runner-up last year at 160.

"I'm looking for the win this year," he said.

In addition to Spencer Miller and Kapsner, lakes area runners-up included Pierz's Trevor Radunz (106) and Brandon Ortman (138).

Foley repeated as team champion, winning its 11th Bunyan team title. Pierz finished third, Brainerd fifth, Little Falls sixth, Staples-Motley seventh and Aitkin 10th.

Final team scores: 1-Foley 246.5, 2-Frazee 180.0, 3-Pierz 146.0, 4-Moorhead 141.0, 5-Brainerd 109.56, 6-Little Falls 101.0, 7-Staples-Motley 100.0, 8-Bemidji 99.0, 9-Grand Rapids 89.5, 10-Aitkin 76.0, 11-Cloquet 62.0, 12-Mound Westonka 52.0, 13-Chisago Lakes 50.0, 14-Amery Wis. 20.5, 15. Minneapolis Southwest 0.0

Individual placewinners

• 106: Championship-Ryan Luthi (Moor) tech fall Trevor Radunz (Prz); 3rd-Darren Roth (Bem) dec. Michael Moulzoff (Fol) 5-3; 5th-Jake Novack (CL) inj def over Cole Ostrowski (Brd); 7th-Carson Kullhem (Ait) dec Kole Kern (LF) 4-2

• 113: Championship-Chad Orsburn (Brd) dec. Michael Miller (Fra) 8-4; 3rd-Landon Byer (Un) pinned Zeb Weher (Clo) 1:51; 5th-Bryce Golden (Bem) dec. Denny Busby (Un/Brd) 5-4; 7th-Brayden Christensen (SM) dec Brandon Funk (Prz) 4-0

• 120: Championship-Cole Kubesh (Brd) maj dec Spencer Miller (SM) 16-6; 3rd-Ryan Dunlap (Fol) vs Kyle Patnode (Un/Brd) 3-2; 5th-Dylan Young (Un) pinned Jake Andres (Prz) 3:00; 7th-Jake Gravelle (Ait) dec. Simon Pantzke (LF) 7-1

• 126: Championship-Cole Jones (GR) dec. Tanner Schermerhorn (Fra) 10-3; 3rd-Cameron Kowitz (Fol) dec. Caine Owens (Ait) 3-0; 5th-Gabe Nagel (LF) dec. Blayne Dumpprope (SM) 2-0; 7th-Brad Patnode (Brd) dec Matt Dierkes (Un) 4-1

• 132: Championship-Owen Bjerga (SM) dec John Dierkes (Fol) 5-2; 3rd-Kellen Schauer (GR) pinned Silas Berg (Ait) 2:54; 5th-Lukas Popp (Prz) dec Brady Behrens (Moor) 3-2 ultimate TB; 7th-Kaden Hiemenz (Fra) pinned Tucker Peterson (Brd) 5:56

• 138: Championship-Tanner Reetz (Fra) dec. Brandon Ortman (Prz) 3-2; 3rd-Kolbe Booker (Moor) pinned Austin Lohrer (Fol) 2:46; 5th-Eric Lisson (SM) dec Justin Jones (Clo) 7-1; 7th-Brendin Morlan (GR) dec. Jon Solum (Bem) 3-0

• 145: Championship-Mitch Rothfork (Fol) dec Ben Schmalz (MW) 5-4; 3rd-Lane Rutten (LF) maj dec Reese Kapsner (Prz) 9-0; 5th-James Baillargeon (Ame) dec Carter Endrizzi (Ait) 13-8; 7th-Derrick Kluge (CL) dec Dylan Finch (Un/LF) 6-0

• 152: Championship-Neil Schmalz (MW) maj dec Connor Denman (Clo) 13-4; 3rd-Justin Henry (Fol) dec Tanner Eischens (Fra) 6-2; 5th-Chance Hinrichs (Bem) by fft over Shawn Waalen (Ame); 7th-Josh Beack (LF) pinned Joe Tindal (GR) 2:46

• 160: Championship-Noah Lefevbre (Fol) dec. Hudson Heimenz (Fra) 9-0; 3rd-Simon Bryce (Un) dec Jack Lien (Moor) 8-2; 5th-Jalen Jansen (Prz) dec Ryan Stenson (CL) 5-2; 7th-Payton Horsted (Un) dec Dylan Smerillo (MW) 8-6

• 170: Championship-Driston Schyma (Fol) dec Brandon Frisby (GR) 2-1; 3rd-Colton Hardy (Brd) dec Nick Peterson (Bem) 10-7; 5th-Logan Lease (Prz) dec Grant Litke (LF) 4-2; 7th-Charleton Wake (Fra) pinned Tristan Wheeler (Un/LF) 5:56

• 182: Championship-Alex Erpelding (SM) dec Brett Kapsner (Prz) 6-1; 3rd-Riley Schock (Moor) dec. Kenny Hesse (Ait) 4-1; 5th-Ean Vonwald (Fol) by in. def over A.J. Jenks (LF); 7th-Logan Wacker (Fra) maj dec Evan Pokornowski (Clo) 10-1

• 195: Championship-Samuel Grove (Moor) pinned Justin Monroe (Un) :46; 3rd-Luke Tweeton (Fra) pinned Logan Theodore (Brd) 2:40; 5th-Peter Moen (Bem) dec Cedrick Farnsworth (Ait) 8-2; 7th-Carson Huls (Prz) by fft over Jordan Beack (Fol)

• 220: Championship-Saylor Schmit (Fol) maj dec Rory Drewes (Fra) 17-5; 3rd-Billy Winkelman (LF) pinned Adam Klick (CL) 3:38; 5th-Kaleb Beam (Bem) pinned Gunnar Olstad (Moor) 4:50; 7th-Andrew Ecklund (Ait) pinned Jacob Gotvald (Prz) 1:25

• 285: Championship-Mitch Trigg (Fol) maj dec Devin Reynolds (Clo) 12-4; 3rd-Xavier Whalen (Bem) pinned Muhamad Abdi (Moor) 5:49; 5th-Tony Malikowski (Fra) dec. Kyle Serich (SM) 7-5; 7th-Cole Walters (GR) pinned Zach Carlson (CL) 4:42