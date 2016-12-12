Area Boys Basketball: Wolves top Patriots

The Wolves attempted 55 free throws and hit on 55 percent (24). The Patriots attempted just 25 and made 40 percent (10).

Milaca 24 47—71

Pequot Lakes 23 40—63

MILACA

Sam Berg 6, Matthew Fransen 20, Jimmy Kragt 11, Kiel Blake 12, Cade Sorenson 15, Dylan Ash 7. FT 24-44 (55 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 6, Adam Casanova 7, Nathan Traut 2, Kirk Johnson 2, Gage Westlund 13, Cody Huss 8, Zach Sjoblad 25. FT 10-25 (40 percent). Overall: 1-2. Next: at Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.