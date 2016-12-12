Boys Swimming and Diving: Warriors looking for speed

Brainerd will be solid throughout the different strokes and distance freestyles, but when it comes to sprinters, Brainerd head coach John Zemke is on the hunt.

"I think in distance freestyle and also in the stroke events, we'll be just fine," Zemke said. "I'm a little concerned about some of the shorter sprint events. We need to find kids for those. It's just a matter of finding that kid who has those fast-twitch muscles who can get down and back as fast as possible. Some years you have those natural sprinters and other years it takes a little while to develop them.

Swimming and diving

Head coach: John Zemke, 20th season

Career record: 136-24-1 (.845)

2015-16 record: 6-2 CLC, 6-2 overall, third in Central Lakes Conference, second in Section 8-2A

Returning state meet participants: Preston Owen, Michael Bylander

Captains: Devan Liebig, Preston Owen, Gunnar Niemeyer, Pierce Solseth

Assistant coaches: Carl Schirmer, Owen Trout (diving)

"The 50 free and maybe the 100 free—well, the 100 free looks a little bit stronger—but certainly the 50 free we need to find some kids who can swim fast here at the beginning of the year and not just at the end of the year."

One athlete Zemke knows can swim fast is junior captain Preston Owen, who will look to make it three straight Class 2A state meet appearances. Last year, Owen helped Brainerd's 200-yard medley relay finish 15th in the state finals.

As a freshman, Owen advanced in the backstroke and finished 17th, one spot away from making the final round. That year, he also swam on Brainerd's 400 free and 200 medley relays.

"Preston is showing a lot of leadership this year," Zemke said. "As a junior coming, he knows he's one of the older ones on the team and definitely one of the most talented. We're hoping he can get back to the state meet in the backstroke. He certainly is very important on two of our relays and also in the 100 freestyle. We're excited about where he's at right now and we're looking forward to a big year out of him."

Also back from last year's state meet is junior Michael Bylander, who along with Owen and graduated teammates Peder Smith and Matt Majerle, propelled the 200 medley relay to a 15th-place finish at state.

At the Section 8-2A meet, Bylander was seventh in the 200 individual medley and sixth in the breaststroke.

"Michael Bylander had a big summer," Zemke said. "He spent a lot of time in the pool working on some things. He looks great during the first week and a half of practice and hopefully by the time we hit the meets we'll see some real positive things out of him. He's one of those kids that can swim any event we put him in. Maybe not the 500, but certainly all the stroke events. He really thrives in those. He was a section finalist in both the breaststroke and the 200 IM last year. Hopefully he can improve on his finishes in both of those events this year."

Bylander, Devan Liebeg, Mike Lyscio and Gunnar Niemeyer combined to place Brainerd's 200 free relay in third, one spot from advancing to state.

Liebeg is Brainerd's top returning sprinter and a senior captain.

"Devan was a sprinter last year. He was a section finalist for us in the 100 free and he finished ninth in the 50 free," Zemke said. "This year, he looks good. He came in in a little better shape this year than in years past. That's something we talked to him about. All our kids need to be in shape. We're going to hit it hard from the first day. We don't have a lot of time to get into shape. But he looks good and aside from the two sprint events, he'll be on a couple of relays for us. We're hoping for big things out of Devan."

Those same four also combined to help Brainerd's 400 free relay to third at the section meet. Along with the relay success, Niemeyer was fifth in the butterfly and sixth in the 500 free.

"Gunnar Niemeyer was, after the first day of sections, seeded first in both the butterfly and the 500," Zemke said. "Then the second day maybe the pressure got to him. That's a tough position to be in as a sophomore where you're seeded No. 1 in two events. He certainly has a lot of talent and we look for him to do big things, especially in the 100 fly. Probably also the 500, but we're not certain what his second event will be. Probably those two events are where we'll put him this year."

Pierce Solseth is Brainerd's other junior captain. He was 13th in the 200 free finals at sections last year.

Last season, Niemeyer secured the second-most team points of those returning this season. Owen was first with Bylander second.

Eric Rude was fourth on that list. A seventh-place in last year's 200 free at sections along with a ninth in the 500 free helped his point total.

"Eric Rude, he was fourth in team points last year and he was a finalist in one of his two events last year and we're excited for him to continue where he left off," Zemke said. "Both Eric and his twin brother Charlie ran cross country and that certainly has helped their conditioning heading into the swim season."

Jordan VanRisseghem was fifth on the team points list. Last year, he finished 12th in the butterfly and 15th in the 200 IM.

In the finals of diving, Tim Whiteman was sixth and Izaac Herrlich placed 10th. Both look ready to make the next step, said Zemke.

"Tim finished sixth last year in the section meet and he looks real good in practice," Zemke added. "We have a strong tradition of divers advancing to the state meet and hopefully Tim can make that next step and finish in the top four in the section meet. Everybody except former teammate Robert Young is back, however. It will be a big challenge for him, but we're excited to see him take that next step and hopefully make it down to the state meet."

Brainerd finished second in the Section 8-2A meet and with plenty of swimmers to fill the roster, another high finish could be in the cards.

"Numbers are great," Zemke said. "We have about 60 kids in grades seventh through 12. So there is about 28 kids on the middle school team and 32 on the varsity. We have some new kids. Numbers are strong so we're positive about that."

Warrior roster

Senior: Alexander Vukelich, Devan Liebig, Jordan VanRisseghem, Mike Lyscio, Oscar Gamallo, Travis Goeden

Junior: Charles Rude, David Kelm, Eric Rude, Gunnar Niemeyer, Michael Bylander, Patrick Kennedy, Pierce Solseth, Preston Owen, Tim Whiteman

Sophomore: Andy Dillon, Griffin Blegen, Ethan Ebert, Jacob VanRisseghem, Jaret Embertson, John Barr, Oliver Knudsen, Riley Backstrom

Freshmen: Ben Garfield, Blake Cummings, Cody Evans, Connor Lund, Cruz Lemmerhirt, Dylan Paulson, Izaac Herrlich, Luke Wilhelm, Preston Schlegel, Tennyson Kelm, Zeus Schlegel

Warrior schedule

Dec. 13, vs. Sauk Rapids 6 p.m.

Dec. 20, at Alexandria 6 p.m.

Dec. 29, Brainerd Invite 1 p.m.

Jan. 5, vs. St. Cloud Tech 6 p.m.

Jan. 7, University of Minnesota Invite, Minneapolis, noon

Jan. 12, at Willmar 6 p.m.

Jan. 19, vs. Sartell 6 p.m.

Jan. 21, Section 8-2A True Team, St. Cloud Tech 10 a.m.

Jan. 26, at St. Cloud Apollo/Rocori 6 p.m.

Feb. 2, vs. Fergus Falls 6 p.m.

Feb. 11, Central Lakes Conference Championship, Sauk Rapids, noon

Feb. 24, Section 8-2A, St. Cloud Tech, 5 p.m.

Feb. 25, Section 8-2A finals, St. Cloud Tech, 11 a.m.