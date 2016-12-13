Boys Basketball: Knights shine against Warriors

"Our effort was good tonight, but we are struggling on the mental parts of the game along with finding rotations that work well together," said Warrior head coach Scott Stanfield. "We gave up numerous offensive rebounds which have hurt us the last couple of games. We are playing eight players getting their first varsity experience and the lack of experience is showing in crucial times of games. We will be looking at doing some different things to help with the inexperience."

Russell added five assists and Chris Karels added 11 points for the Warriors.

St. Michael-A 27 34—61

Brainerd 23 32—55

BRAINERD

Michael Russell 26, Chris Karels 11, Joey Sauer 5, Brandon Burggraff 2, Michael Bieganek 6, Taylor Schelito 5. FG 19-49 (38.8 percent), FT 7-9 (77.8 percent). 3-point 10-26 (38.5 percent). Overall: 1-1. Next: hosts Rocori 7:30 p.m. Friday.