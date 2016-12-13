Area Boys Hockey: Lightning strike down W-DC

Drew Elfering, Shane Donovan, Josh Maucieri and Casey Couture also found the back of the net for the Lightning, who outshot the Wolverines 38-20.

Ryan Olson and Bryce Cooper scored goals for W-DC.

Northern Lakes 5 3 2—10

Wadena-DC 0 1 1—2

First period: NL-Drew Elfering (Brett Reed) 0:26; NL-Reed (Brendan Knox) 2:50; NL-Maverick Engstrom (Reed) ppg 3:58; NL-Shane Donavon (Engstrom) ppg 10:49; NL-Garrett Westlund (Elfering) 14:20

Second period: NL-Westlund (Aaron Cable) 0:18; WDC-Ryan Olson (Jackson Becker) 8:15; NL-Reed (Westlund, Lucas Cartie) 12:34; NL-Engstrom 14:38

Third period: WDC-Bryce Cooper ppg 3:15; NL-Josh Maucieri 15:00; NL-Casey Couture (Cable) 16:47

Shots on goal: WDC 20, NL 38

Goalies: WDC-Noah Stevens (28 saves); NL- Matt Stangel (18 saves)

Conference: WDC 0-1, NL 2-0. Overall: WDC 1-3, NL 3-1-1. Next: Park Rapids at Wadena-Deer Creek 7 p.m. Thursday; Northern Lakes at Bagley 7 p.m. Thursday.

Little Falls 4, Prairie Center 1

LONG PRAIRIE—Bryce Dedomines netted a pair of goals for the Little Falls Flyers, who won their third straight, 4-1 over the Prairie Centre North Stars in a non-conference match Tuesday.

The North Stars led 1-0 before the Flyers tallied three in the second, goals by Adam Josephson and Mario Filippi sandwiched around Dedomines short-handed score.

Dedomines capped off the scoring in the third.

Goalie Justin Pekula recorded seven saves for the Flyers, who outshot Prairie Center 27-8.

Prairie Centre 1 0 0—1

Little Falls 0 3 1—4

First period: PC-Isaac Cebulla (Petr Erhart) 0:08

Second period: LF-Adam Josephson (Landon Johnson) 11:40; LF-Bruce Dedomines (Ben Sowada, Josh Jennings) shg 15:12; LF-Mario Filippi 15:37

Third period: LF-Dedomines (Jennings, Trenton Axel) 1:14

Shots on goal: LF 27, PC 8

Goalies: LF-Justin Pekula (7 saves); PC-Jesson Gould (20 saves)

Overall: LF 4-3. Next: Rochester Lourdes at Little Falls 3 p.m. Saturday.