Area Wrestling: Road Crew betters Rangers

Connor Tulenchik, Tim Ryan, Tucker Cain, Devyn Richards, Josh Pettit, and Myca Reynolds also won by pin for the Road Crew.

Gabe Ryappy and Taylor Eigenheer each won by major decision for the Rangers.

PL/PRB 51, Crosby-Ironton 22

106: Riley Wilson (PLPRB) won by FF

113: Connor Tulenchik (PLPRB) pinned Aaron Bankey 2:47

120: Adam Christopher (CI) dec Addi Harrington 3-2

126: Nate Williams (CI) won by FF

132: Matt Christopher (CI) won by FF

138: Jake Poehler (PLPRB) dec Jake Klancher 12-5

145: Evan Gravdahl (PLPRB) pinned Kaden Blazek :42

152: Tim Ryan (PLPRB) pinned Josh Mienert 4:36

160: Tucker Cain (PLPRB) pinned Austin Johnson 1:13

170: Gabe Ryappy (CI) maj dec Keenan Dahl 11-1

182: Devyn Richards (PLPRB) pinned Zach Bennett 2:53

195: Taylor Eigenheer (CI) maj dec Cody France 12-2

220: Josh Pettit (PLPRB) pinned Eli Lies 1:55

285: Myca Reynolds (PLPRB) pinned Kyle Blazek 1:57

Conference: CI 0-2, PLPRB 1-0. Overall: CI 3-3, PLPRB 3-0. Next: Crosby-Ironton, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus at Big Bear Tournament in Cass Lake Friday.