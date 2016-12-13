Area Girls Basketball: Cards corral win over Pillager

Pillager's Gabby Martin recorded 25 points and Tricia Engholm added 12 points.

Staples-Motley 44 33—77

Pillager 26 34—60

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Kelsie Weite 18, Ashley Smith 10, Chelsea Nanik 6, Kearra Mikel 6, Kiera Dumpprope 2, Sam Schmipp 10, Claire Wolhowe 23, Amber Robben 2. FT 9-11 (82 percent). Overall: 4-1. Next: at Holdingford 7:30 p.m. Friday.

PILLAGER

Gabby Martin 25, Tricia Engholm 12, Hailea Books 6, Danielle Conklin 1, Samantha Macheel 2, Bethany Gielow 9, Emma Litke 2, Vanessa Peterson 3. FT 14-22 (64 percent). Overall: 3-1. Next: at Verndale 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Verndale 49, PR-Backus 44

VERNDALE—Shania Glenz scored 21 points and Haley Youngbauer 12 as the Verndale Pirates shipwrecked the Pine River-Backus Tigers 49-44 Tuesday.

PR-B was led by Bailey Wynn's 14 points, Alyssa Semmler's 13 points and Gabby Rainwater's 10.

Verndale 20 29—49

Pine River-Backus 16 28—44

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 14, Gabby Rainwater 10, Shelby Adkins 5, Alyssa Semmler 13, Emma Barchus 2. FG 16-46 (percent), FT 13-21 (percent). 3-point 1-2 ( percent). Overall: 1-3. Next: host Cass Lake-Bena 6 p.m. Thursday.

VERNDALE

Morgan Glenz 8, Haley Youngbauer 12, Alexys Thompson 5, Katie Johnson 2, Danica Gilb 1, Shania Glenz 21. FG 16-37 (percent), FT 16-31 (percent). 3-point 1-3 ( percent). Overall: 3-1. Next: host Pillager 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Aitkin 54,

Braham 45

AITKIN—Taylor Ehnstrom recorded 23 points and four steals for the Aitkin Gobblers in their 54-45 Great River Conference win over the Braham Bombers Tuesday.

Aitkin's Kaija Davies led the team with 14 rebounds and Jillian MacDonald collected six steals.

"I was very pleased with our effort tonight," said Aitkin coach Rob Williams. "We were much better on the boards and a much better team defensively."

Braham 26 19—45

Aitkin 34 20—54

BRAHAM

Alexis Hasser 1, Hannah Cornelius 12, Sierra Giffrow 4, Amelia Fiedler 6, Lizzie Altendorf 12, Casey Johnson, Kaitlyn Dordal 4, Chelsey Swanson, Emily Lindquist, Maddie Nelson 6. FG (percent), FT 13-21 (percent). 3-point ( percent).

AITKIN

Jillian MacDonald 5, Samantha Forster 4, Myah Newton 2, Taylor Ehnstrom 26, Naomi Lane 5, Kaija Davies 4, Maggi Fellerman 2, Ramsey Moe 6. FG 17-58 (percent), FT 13-23 (56 percent). 3-point 7-17 (41 percent). Conference: 2-2. Overall: 2-2. Next: vs. East Central at Finlayson 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

LRCS 50, Faith Christian 36

FORESTON—Grace Imdieke registered 25 points, 12 rebounds and three assists as the Lake Region Christian Hornets posted a 50-36 Minnesota Association of Christian Schools victory over Faith Christian.

Hannah McGaffey and Aby Grider each scored 8 for the 6-0 Hornets.

Faith Christian 12 24—36

Lake Region 30 20—50

FAITH CHRISTIAN

Beth Childs 17, Emma Brown 13, Anna Mathison 4, Natalie Reinessius 2.

LAKE REGION

Grace Imdieke 25, Sydni Ogren 2, Abby Grider 8, Haylee Jacobus 3, Hannah McGaffey 8, Lydia Neubert 2, Isabel Anderson 2. FG 23-62 (37.1 percent), FT 2-6 (33.3 percent). 3-point 2-7 (28.6 percent). Conference: 4-0. Overall: 6-0. Next: host Fourth Baptist 4 p.m. Friday.

Pequot Lakes 67, Bemidji 35

PEQUOT LAKES—Twelve different Pequot Lakes Patriots scored, led by Karli Skog's 14 points, in Tuesday's 67-35 non-conference victory over the Bemidji Lumberjacks

Corina Ruud added 13 points and 17 rebounds and Olivia Lane tallied 11 rebounds and six points for the 4-0 Patriots.

Bemidji 13 22—35

Pequot Lakes 30 37—67

BEMIDJI

Lindsey Hildenbrand 3, Samantha Edlund 4, Lexi Wade 6, Evette Morgan 6, Ciara Cermak 3, Klaryssa Whelan 4, Grace Naig 4, Rumer Flatness 5. FT 13-20 (65 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Addie Hubbard 4, Molly Dotty 2, Britt Kratochvil 4, Karli Skog 14, Quinn Kratochvil 1, Olivia Lane 6, MacKenzie Nelson 2, Kristin Skog 7, Lyndsey Johnson 5, Corina Ruud 13, Bre Sewall2, Sam Littman 7. FG 22-57 (39 percent), FT 17-27 (63 percent). 3-point 2-6 (33 percent). Overall: 4-0. Next: at Verndale 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hawley 51, Wadena-DC 47

WADENA—Casey Volkmann tallied 15 points during the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 51-47 loss to the Hawley Nuggets Tuesday.

Kennedy Gravelle added seven points and seven rebounds for the Wolverines.

Hawley 22 29—51

Wadena-DC 18 29—47

HAWLEY

Shayanne Mattfeld 9, Nicole Bentley 1, Katie Boucher 2, Emily Tjaden 1, Marissa Thompson 17, Grace Grani 6, Paige Thompson 9, Abigail Rux 2, Tavia Lawson 4. FG 15-37 (40 percent), FT 9-14 (64 percent). 3-point 3-14 (21 percent).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Ashley Adams 4, Casey Volkmann 15, Ellie Miron 7, Kennedy Gravelle 7, Rachel Schwartz 6, Katie Peterson 8. FG 17-40 (42 percent), FT 5-5 (100 percent). 3-point 3-17 (17 percent). Overall: 1-4. Next: at Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sauk Rapids 63, Little Falls 38

SAUK RAPIDS—Sophia Sowada posted 18 points and six rebounds in the Little Falls Flyers 63-38 non-conference loss to the Sauk Rapids Storm Tuesday.

Terra Motschke led the Flyers with seven rebounds and three assists.

Sauk Rapids 30 33—63

Little Falls 15 23—38

SAUK RAPIDS

Staci Meyer 15, Bailey Roscoe 8, Brooke Torvik 7, Jackie Rassmusen 3, Brooklyn Harren 2, Bailey Becker 10, Ella Douvier 6, Angela Konz 10, Destiney Parker 2. FG 26-60 (43.3 percent), FT 9-15 (60.0 percent). 3-point 2-8 (25.0 percent).

LITTLE FALLS

Allie Steinmetz 6, Kacy Steinmetz 3, Melissa Geisenhof 2, Terra Motschke 4, Erika Bassett 3, Sophia Sowada 18, Kali Mammenga 2. FG 14-47 (29.8 percent), FT 10-15 (66.7 percent). 3-point 0-6 (0 percent). Overall: 0-6. Next: host Foley 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

BBE 56, Pierz 42

BELGRADE—Kacy Broschofsky's 13 points paced the Pierz Pioneers in a 56-42 Central Minnesota Conference loss to the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars.

Pierz's Kelsi Stuckmayer added 11.

BBE 38 18—56

Pierz 15 27—42

BELGRADE-B-E

Cassandra Tensen 4, Morgan Gronli 13, Macie Kirckof 4, Nicole Wesbur 4, Jenna Fischer 4, Hailey Braegelman 14, Jaden Gossen 9, Kendra Schmitz 4. FG 18-49 (36 percent), FT 16-31 (51 percent). 3-point 4-7 (57 percent).

PIERZ

Rebecca Athman 1, Kelsi Stuckmayer 11, Taryn Becker 5, Taylor Kimman 7, Kacy Broschofsky 13, Brittney Boser 3, Avy Lease 2. FG 14-37 (37 percent), FT 13-23 (56 percent). 3-point 1-6 (16 percent). Conference: 1-1. Overall: 3-2. Next: vs. Milaca at Pierz Tournament 6 p.m. Friday.