Area Boys Basketball: Pirates pick off Pillager

Mac Schluttner added 17 points for the Pirates.

Pillager's Ryan Foehrenbacher scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Braeden Wangsness recorded 15 points and Spencer Schaeffer added 10 points.

Verndale 27 38—66

Pillager 30 28—58

VERNDALE

Luke Weniger 5, Mac Schluttner 17, Jordan Brownlow 23, Nathan Sabinash 4, Dan Deppa 2, Taylor Willis 9, Tyler Willis 6. FT 11-16 (69 percent). Conference: 1-0. Overall: 2-1. Next: hosts Menahga 8 p.m. Friday.

PILLAGER

Braeden Wangsness 15, Tanner Swenson 9, Spencer Schaefer 10, Joshua Doss 1, Ryan Foehrenbacher 23. FT 6-11 (55 percent). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 1-3. Next: at New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Crosby-Ironton 65, Proctor 39

CROSBY—Jack Silgen recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in a 65-39 non-conference win over the Proctor Rails Tuesday.

Noah Gindorff added 15 points and nine rebounds and Trey Jacobs tallied a game-high 22 points for C-I.

Proctor 14 25—39

Crosby-Ironton 40 25—65

PROCTOR

Bryden Urie 15, Brett Bower 5, Dakota Ellis-Ciaccio 1, Cody Hampton 2, John Pioro 5, Teran Lind 2, Beau Adams 4, Brody Eldien 5. FG 15-47 (32 percent), FT 7-10 (70 percent). 3-point 2-16 (13 percent).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jack Silgen 20, Isaac Burley 1, Evan Edmundson 7, Trey Jacobs 22, Noah Gindorff 15. FG 33-57 (58 percent), FT 14-21 (67 percent). 3-point 5-14 (36 percent). Overall: 2-0. Next: at Deer River 7 p.m. Friday.

Lake Region 87, Faith Christian 63

FORESTON—Nick Christensen collected 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals to pace the Lake Region Christian Hornets to an 87-63 Minnesota Association of Christian Schools victory over Faith Christian Tuesday.

Tyler Ogren added 16 points and seven steals. Eli Richter scored 13 points and Carson Moore added 10 points and five rebounds as the Hornets shot 50.6 percent from the field (40-of-79).

Faith Christian 29 34—63

Lake Region 39 48—87

FAITH CHRISTIAN

Carlson 3, Johnson 47, Becker 6, Berghus 1, Taylor 6.

LAKE REGION

Tommy Thompson 5, Carson Moore 10, Levi Jensen 5, Nick Christensen 24, Tyler Ogren 16, Eli Richter 13, Daniel Kientzle 4, Nik Speliopoulos 4, Jonas Boelter 6. FG 40-79 (50.6 percent), FT 1-4 (25 percent). 3-point 6-20 (30 percent). Conference: 4-1. Overall: 6-1.

Pequot Lakes 81, Park Rapids 33

PARK RAPIDS—Nathan Traut topped all scorers with 18 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots, who defeated the Park Rapids Panthers 81-33 in a Mid-State Conference matchup Tuesday.

Cody Huss added 17 points and Gage Westlund 11 for the Patriots, who allowed the Panthers just seven points in the second half.

Park Rapids 26 7—33

Pequot Lakes 55 26—81

PARK RAPIDS

Jake Reish 3, Adam Herberg 3, Ben Garcelon 5, Jason Haas 9, Jacob Dickinson 2, Tristin Persons 5, William Pickar 2, Marque Cook 2, Hunter Jewison 2. FT 11-16 (69 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Adam Casanova 7, Noah Borleis 5, Nathan Traut 18, Blake Lane 2, Kirk Johnson 4, Gage Westlund 11, Cody Huss 17, Kade Kitzman 1, Jordan Schommer 2, Andy Voges 4, Zach Sjoblad 8, Tyler Manley 2. FT 17-24 (71 percent). Conference: 1-0. Overall: 2-2. Next: at Detroit Lakes 7:30 p.m. Friday.

LPGE 57, Pierz 49

PIERZ—Preston Rocheleau scored 18 points, 12 from 3-point, for the Pierz Pioneers in their 57-49 loss to the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder Tuesday.

Pierz's Peter Schommer added 16 points.

LPGE 21 36—57

Pierz 18 31—49

LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE

Matt Roe 9, Brandon Fossland 16, Gabe Abraham 5, Derek Loxtercamp 1, Sam Byers 4, Eric Hinnenkamp 4, Chris Ogle 2, Ian Langford 1, John Towner 15.

PIERZ

Peter Schommer 16, Thomas Funk 3, Matt Tautges 6, Preston Rocheleau 18, Christopher Marshik 4, Nick Scholl 4, Alec Lochner 2. Overall: 0-4. Next: hosts Sauk Centre 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

WHA 56, Pine River-Backus 52

PINE RIVER—Kiel Struss scored 13 points and corralled eight rebounds for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 56-52 Northland Conference loss to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves Tuesday.

PR-B's Torry Hirschey added 10 points.

Walker-Hackensack-A 24 32—56

Pine River-Backus 27 25—52

WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY

Kevin Smith 14, Edgar Anderson 3, Koby Taylor 5, Brady Ginos 2, Ben Hed 2, Matt Koring 2, Trapper Miller 6, Nathaniel Armstrong 22. FG 21-61 (34 percent), FT 11-16 (69 percent). 3-point 3-23 (13 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Brady Raph 9, Torry Hirschey 10, Nick Ackerman 9, Kiel Struss 13, Nate Brasel 8, Joe Davidson 3, Troy Staples. FT 23-28 (82 percent). 3-point 5-15 (33 percent). Conference: 1-1. Overall: 2-1. Next: hosts Cass Lake-Bena 6 p.m. Thursday.

Breckenridge 76, Staples-Motley 53

BRECKENRIDGE—Mason Rychner tallied 15 points and Max Giza added 12 for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 76-53 non-conference loss to the Breckenridge Cowboys Tuesday.

Breckenridge 45 31—76

Staples-Motley 26 27—53

BRECKENRIDGE

Carson Yaggie 4, Derek Dahlgren 6, Noah Christensen 12, Andrew Kram 7, Max Johnson 2, Stevin Lipp 19, Jace LeNoue 6, Jake Wendorff 5, Dawson Pedersen 8, Charlie Boldingh 4, Ethan Friederichs 2. FT 15-26 (58 percent).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Isaiah Ross-Bahn 2, Josh Lombard 9, Gavin Smith 3, Derek Kennedy 2, Jack Fietek 5, Mason Rychner 15, Max Giza 12, Trey Skeesick 4. FT 10-16 (63 percent). Overall: 1-2. Next: at Bemidji 3 p.m. Saturday.

Bertha-Hewitt 77, Wadena-Deer Creek 60

WADENA—Dacotah Mittag led all scorers with 22 points and Noah Ross added 15 for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a 77-60 loss to the Bertha-Hewitt Bears Tuesday in a Park Region Conference game.

Bertha-Hewitt 37 40—77

Wadena-Deer Creek 31 29—60

BERTHA-HEWITT

Austin Mattson 13, William Harren 6, Luke Follmer 20, Adam Bauch 4, Charles Bakken 4, Jerry Lamb 8, Brett Jansen 10, Jackson Fore 12. FT 22-27 (81 percent).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Bereket Loer 9, Jonathan Pantages 5, Matt Goeden 2, Thomas Quincer 2, Lucas Doyle 3, Noah Ross 15, Ryan Anderson 2, Dacotah Mittag 22. FT 19-25 (76 percent). Overall: 1-2. Next: at Henning 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Sauk Rapids 71, Little Falls 63

SAUK RAPIDS—Michael Hanowski led Little Falls with 24 points in the Flyers 71-63 non-conference loss to Sauk Rapids Tuesday.

Austin Weisz added 17 points for Little Falls and Joe Alhom finished with 11.

Sauk Rapids 32 39—71

Little Falls 26 37—63

SAUK RAPIDS

Payton Buersken-Azure 6, Nathan Waldorf 5, Cade Milton-Baumgardner 9, Braden Tretter 2, Jerad Schlichting 3, Thomas Wittowski 8, Cody Landwehr 29, Anthony Massman 9. FG 25-51 (49 percent), FT 15-24 (63 percent). 3-point 6-18 (33 percent).

LITTLE FALLS

Austin Weisz 17, Joe Alholm 11, Michael Hanowski 24, Brett Zawatzke 6, Austin Erdmann 5. FG 23-60 (38 percent), FT 7-10 (70 percent). 3-point 10-28 (36 percent). Overall: 1-2. Next: at Albany 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Braham 77, Aitkin 63

BRAHAM—Hunter Moe tallied 27 points during the Aitkin Gobblers 77-63 Great River Conference loss to the Braham Bombers Tuesday.

DJ Haasken added 14 points for the Gobblers.

Braham 38 39—77

Aitkin 30 33 --63

BRAHAM

Alec Downing 4, Brandon Wyganowski 4, Grant Wilsey 3, Ryan Wyganowski 7, Hunter Richmond 6, Matt Rydlund 11, Hunter Giffrow 24, Cody Carlson 18.

AITKIN

DJ Haasken 14, Jeb Sanford 4, Garrett Westerlund 2, David Sanbeck 7, Hunter Moe 27, Caleb Curtiss 2, Spencer Jacobs 6. FT 8-16 (50 percent). Conference: 2-2. Overall: 2-3. Next: Hosts East Central 7:30 p.m. Friday.