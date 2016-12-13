Gymnastics: Klefsaas, Warriors cut down Lumberjacks
Millie Klefsaas posted an all-around score of 36.25 as she won the vault, bars and floor to help the Brainerd Warriors to a 139.2-135.825 victory over the Bemidji Lumberjacks Tuesday at Brainerd High School.
Jaelyn King rounded out the first-place sweep with a winning 8.8 beam score. She was also second on vault and tied for fifth on floor.
Kenna Smith was second on beam and Kianna Christensen was second on floor for the Warriors.
Brainerd 139.2, Bemidji 135.825
Vault: 1-Millie Klefsaas (Brd) 9.3, 2-Jaelyn King (Brd) 9.0, 5-Brooke Jones 8.65, 6-Jaelyn Kappes 8.6, 7-Ellie Selisker 8.6
Uneven parallel bars: 1-Klefsaas 9.2, 3-Kappes 8.8, 6-Jocelyn Polansky (Brd) 8.1, 9-Kianna Christensen (Brd) 7.9, 10-Abbie Abramson (Brd) 7.85
Balance beam: 1-King 8.8, 2-Kenna Smith 8.6, 4-Klefsaas 8.4, 9-Christensen 7.9, 10-Abramson 7.15
Floor exercise: 1-Klefsaas 9.35, 2-Christensen 9.0, 3-Jones 8.85, 5t-King 8.75, 5t-Polansky 8.75
All-around: 1-Klefsaas 36.25
Overall: Brd 2-0. Next: Brainerd Invitational 11 a.m. Saturday.