Gymnastics: Klefsaas, Warriors cut down Lumberjacks

Jaelyn King rounded out the first-place sweep with a winning 8.8 beam score. She was also second on vault and tied for fifth on floor.

Kenna Smith was second on beam and Kianna Christensen was second on floor for the Warriors.

Brainerd 139.2, Bemidji 135.825

Vault: 1-Millie Klefsaas (Brd) 9.3, 2-Jaelyn King (Brd) 9.0, 5-Brooke Jones 8.65, 6-Jaelyn Kappes 8.6, 7-Ellie Selisker 8.6

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Klefsaas 9.2, 3-Kappes 8.8, 6-Jocelyn Polansky (Brd) 8.1, 9-Kianna Christensen (Brd) 7.9, 10-Abbie Abramson (Brd) 7.85

Balance beam: 1-King 8.8, 2-Kenna Smith 8.6, 4-Klefsaas 8.4, 9-Christensen 7.9, 10-Abramson 7.15

Floor exercise: 1-Klefsaas 9.35, 2-Christensen 9.0, 3-Jones 8.85, 5t-King 8.75, 5t-Polansky 8.75

All-around: 1-Klefsaas 36.25

Overall: Brd 2-0. Next: Brainerd Invitational 11 a.m. Saturday.