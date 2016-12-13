Girls Basketball: Warriors secure big road win

Brainerd outrebounded Sartell 50-25 as Cara Helgeson added 15 boards and 15 points.

Hanna Degen and Ashley Huber each scored 11 for the Warriors.

"We won a tough battle in a gym that is a hard place to play," said Warrior head coach Troy Nelson. "Sartell played extremely hard and we matched their intensity and went on a 30-16 run to finish the game. We had some girls step up and make some great plays down the stretch to keep us undefeated in the conference."

Sartell 31 37—68

Brainerd 33 41—74

SARTELL

Addison DeMaine 11, Emily Driste 2, Hannah Bergner 4, Courtney Deters, Jaylia Ellis 2, Alexis Winter 16, Emma Larson 4, Megan Sieben 27, Meleah Gunderson 2. FG 21-51 (41.2 percent), FT 15-22 (68.2 percent). 3-point 11-21 (52.4 percent).

BRAINERD

Hanna Degen 11, Lillee Hardee 2, Kylee Heurung 20, Ashley Huber 11, Lexi Roby 4, Cara Helgeson 15, Regan McElfresh 3, Courtney Russell 8. FG 23-61 (37.7 percent), FT 23-33 (69.7 percent). 3-point 5-14 (35.7 percent). Conference: 3-0. Overall: 5-1. Next: host Rogers 7:30 p.m. Thursday.