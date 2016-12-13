The Warriors won every swimming event, finishing one-two-three in six individual races in the season and conference opener for the Warriors.

Niemeyer led a top-three sweep in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke as did Bylander in the 200 individual medley and 100 breastroke. Owen won the 50 free and led a Brainerd sweep in the 100 free.

The Warriors also had the three fastest times in the 500 free led by Connor Lund and Eric Rude was first in the 200 free.

Brainerd 105, Sauk Rapids 62

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd (Preston Owen, Michael Bylander, Gunnar Niemeyer, Connor Lund) 1:48.16; 3-Brainerd (Griffin Blegen, Jacob VanRissegghem, Devan Liebeg, Michael Lyscio) 1:54.28; 4-Brainerd (Andy Dillon, Cody Evans, Jordan VanRissegghem, Riley Backstrom) 1:56.24

200 freestyle: 1-Eric Rude (B) 2:03.02, 3-Charlie Rude (B) 2:06.39, 4-Pierce Solseth (B) 2:08.21

200 individual medley: 1-Bylander 2:11.34, 2-Jordan VanRissegghem 2:25.96, 3-Evans 2:32.16

50 freestyle: 1-Owen 23.63, 3-Lyscio 25.38, 4-Lund 25.51

Diving: 1-Jack Grabinski (SR) 239.30 , 2-Tim Whiteman (B) 168.25, 4-Izaac Herrlich (B) 161.00, 5-Cruz Lemmerhirt 111.95

100 butterfly: 1-Niemeyer 58.32, 2-Jordan VanRissegghem 1:04.91, 3-Lyscio 1:07.47

100 freestyle: 1-Owen 51.01, 2-Blegen 55.13, 3-Solseth 57.41

500 freestyle: 1-Lund 5:37.74, 2-Eric Rude 5:42.76, Charlie Rude 5:53.66

200 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Bylander, Solseth, Lyscio, Liebeg) 1:39.18; 3-Brainerd (Backstrom, Charlie Rude, Dylan Paulson, Eric Rude 1:48.59; 5-Brainerd (Patrick Kennedy, David Kelm, Oliver Knudson, Evans) 1:50.16

100 backstroke: 1-Niemeyer 1:03.44, 2-Blegen 1:06.18, 3-Dillon 1:06.46

100 breaststroke: 1-Bylander 1:09.69, 2-Jacob VanRissegghem 1:13.31, 3-Liebeg

400 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Blegen, Lund, Niemeyer, Owen) 3:37.88; 2-Brainerd (Eric Rude, Solseth, Dillon, Backstrom) 3:58.95; 3-Brainerd (Tennyson Kelm, Jordan VanRissegghem, Knudson, Charlie Rude) 4:06.68

Conference: Brd 1-0. Overall: Brd 1-0. Next: Brainerd at Alexandria 6 p.m.