Matt Fischer, who snapped the pass to Gavin Andres, tallied twice for Brainerd. Warrior goalie Colin Kleffman stopped 22 of 25 shots to preserve the victory over the 12th-ranked team in Class 2A.

"Fischer was coming down. He was going hard," Andres said. "He saw me open up toward the point. He passed to me. I was just glad it went through to the net."

Warriors 4, Spuds 3, OT

The key: Gavin Andres scored 4:32 into overtime to give Brainerd the win

Overall: Brd 3-2-1, M 4-1-0

Next: Alexandria at Brainerd 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20

The goal was Gavin Andres' second of the season.

"Gavin's the guy we want with the puck because he's probably our best shooter," Warriors coach Dave Aus said.

Even though it was only Brainerd's eighth victory in the series, it was the Warriors' second straight win at home against the Spuds in the series between Section 8-2A rivals.

"I told our guys that last year was probably more fluky," Aus said. "It's not that I wasn't proud of winning last year, but this year we earned it because we had to face some adversity.

"I think I'm most proud of coming back the way we did because we could have folded our tents, which I thought we did a little bit earlier this year at Bemidji after getting down."

The adversity included two bench penalties against the Warriors in the second period that led to two Moorhead power-play goals. In addition, at least four pucks left the ice, one hitting a female fan, and debris, including potatoes, were thrown on the ice. While the lights were out and the Warriors' starting lineup was introduced, several potatoes were dumped in front of the Moorhead bench.

After Cole O'Connell scored on a power play at 7:42 of the second, Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe and Carter Randlev made the Warriors pay for their bench penalties. One of the penalties was for a potato thrown on the ice, the other was called on Aus for a discussion he had with a referee.

With Moorhead leading 3-2 entering the third, Fischer tied it with his second goal of the game with assists going to Gavin Andres and Jack Evans.

In overtime, Kleffman made key stops on O'Connell and Landon Overbo to hold off the Spuds until Gavin Andres' big shot.

During a physical, chippy first period, Mason Kruse opened the scoring on a Warrior power play. Streaking up the far boards, Kruse cranked a shot above the faceoff circle past Spuds goalie Lance Leonard who finished with 32 saves.

The Spuds maintained an 11-10 edge in shots in the first despite being assessed a 5-minute major for checking from behind at 15:17. Fischer's first goal came 48 seconds into the second period with Brainerd in the midst of the advantage because of the 5-minute power play.

Moorhead finished 3-for-5 on power plays and the Warriors 2-for-4.

"We did a terrible job at killing," Aus said. "Part of it is because (Nate King) and (Nick) Karnsia are sitting there for 25 minutes not playing," Aus said, "and all of a sudden they've got to go out and kill against a pretty good power play.

"I think that's why it's imperative we try to play our four lines as much as we can so we can keep those boys in the game. There are going to be times when we need them. Part of our strength is our depth."

Brainerd finished with a 36-25 edge in shots, including 11-7 in the second, 9-4 in the third and 5-3 in overtime.

"I thought Kleffman was outstanding in the second and in the first," Aus said. "Then I thought we made it a little easier for him the rest of the way. We didn't give them a whole lot of good looks, I don't think, in the third. I thought we took the play to them, to be honest, in the third and in overtime."

Moorhead 0 3 0 0—3

Brainerd 1 1 1 1—4

First period: B-Mason Kruse (Jack Evans) ppg 6:51

Second period: B-Matt Fischer (Nick Hastings) ppg :48; M-Cole O'Connell (Parker Larson, Carter Randklev) ppg 7:42; M-Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe (O'Connell, Carter Howell) ppg 11:45; M-Randklev (O'Connell, Ethan Frisch) ppg 12:16

Overtime: B-Gavin Andres (Fischer) ppg 4:32

Shots on goal: Brd 11-11-9-5--36, M 11-7-4-3--25

Goalies: Brd-Colin Kleffman (22 saves); M-Lance Leonard-(32 saves).