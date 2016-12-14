Area Girls Hockey: Lightning
BREEZY POINT—Hayden Boelter and Lou Koslowski each scored goals during the Northern Lakes Lightning's 2-0 Mid-State Conference win over the Prairie Centre Blue Devils Tuesday.
Northern Lakes 0 1 1—2
Prairie Centre 0 0 0—0
Second period: NL-Hayden Boelter (Sam Gutzman, Michala Stangle) 8:47
Third period: NL-Lou Koslowski (Catie Gutzman) 14:30
Conference: PC 1-1, NL 2-0. Overall: PC 3-4-1, NL 4-4. Next: Prairie Centre vs. Park Rapids at Long Prairie 7 p.m. Tuesday; Northern Lakes vs. Henry Sibley at St. Paul 3 p.m. Saturday.