Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area Girls Hockey: Lightning

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Dec 14, 2016 at 10:39 p.m.

    BREEZY POINT—Hayden Boelter and Lou Koslowski each scored goals during the Northern Lakes Lightning's 2-0 Mid-State Conference win over the Prairie Centre Blue Devils Tuesday.

    Northern Lakes 0 1 1—2

    Prairie Centre 0 0 0—0

    Second period: NL-Hayden Boelter (Sam Gutzman, Michala Stangle) 8:47

    Third period: NL-Lou Koslowski (Catie Gutzman) 14:30

    Conference: PC 1-1, NL 2-0. Overall: PC 3-4-1, NL 4-4. Next: Prairie Centre vs. Park Rapids at Long Prairie 7 p.m. Tuesday; Northern Lakes vs. Henry Sibley at St. Paul 3 p.m. Saturday.

    Explore related topics:sportsgirls hockeyNorthern Lakes LightningPrairie Centre Blue DevilsMid-State Conference
    Advertisement
    randomness