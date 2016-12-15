Biathlon: Christiansen first in under age 21

Christiansen, 19, shot 4,0,1,3, and finished in 44:43, more than three minutes behind winner Jakob Ellingson of Twin Cities Biathlon. Former NNW athlete Raleigh Goessling, 23, finished third overall shooting 3,3,1,2, in 43:34.

Evan Ingebrigtson, Baxter, NNW, finished second in the masters men's category shooting 4,1,2,1, and finishing in 1:05:40.

In the women's 10.0 km event, Hanne Guthrie, 23, NNW, finished fifth shooting 2,2,2,1, in 49:26.

In the girls 7.5km mass start event, Kaisa Bosek, 14, NNW, Alexandria, finished first shooting 1,2,2,3, in 45:28.

In the boys and girls 3.9km sprint novice race, Devin Emslander, 14, NNW, Brainerd, finished third shooting 0,3, in 20:11. Ryker Bosek, 11, was third shooting 1,1, in 20:28. Jalen Emslander, 12, was fifth shooting 4,1, in 21:25.