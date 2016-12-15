Biathlon: Christiansen first in under age 21
Cam Christiansen of Nisswa Northwest Biathlon Club finished in the top position in the under 21 age group and was fifth overall in the men's 12.5km mass start in Sunday's Minnesota Cup I event at Mt. Itasca in Coleraine.
Christiansen, 19, shot 4,0,1,3, and finished in 44:43, more than three minutes behind winner Jakob Ellingson of Twin Cities Biathlon. Former NNW athlete Raleigh Goessling, 23, finished third overall shooting 3,3,1,2, in 43:34.
Evan Ingebrigtson, Baxter, NNW, finished second in the masters men's category shooting 4,1,2,1, and finishing in 1:05:40.
In the women's 10.0 km event, Hanne Guthrie, 23, NNW, finished fifth shooting 2,2,2,1, in 49:26.
In the girls 7.5km mass start event, Kaisa Bosek, 14, NNW, Alexandria, finished first shooting 1,2,2,3, in 45:28.
In the boys and girls 3.9km sprint novice race, Devin Emslander, 14, NNW, Brainerd, finished third shooting 0,3, in 20:11. Ryker Bosek, 11, was third shooting 1,1, in 20:28. Jalen Emslander, 12, was fifth shooting 4,1, in 21:25.