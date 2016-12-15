Verndale's Shania Glenz led all scorers with 22 points. The Pirates dropped to 1-2 in the PRC and the Huskies stayed perfect in conference play at 3-0.

Verndale 19 29—48

Pillager 27 24—51

VERNDALE

Morgan Glenz 4, Haley Youngbauer 6, Alexys Thompson 6, Jordan Carr 10, Shania Glenz 22. FG 18-50 (36 percent), FT 10-17 (59 percent). 3-point 2-3 (67 percent). Conference: 1-2. Overall: 3-2. Next: hosts Menahga 6:30 p.m. Friday.

PILLAGER

Gabby Martin 21, Tricia Engholm 2, Kassie Gardner 3, Hailea Books 6, Bethany Gielow 13, Emma Litke 2, Vanessa Peterson 4. FG 17-42 (40 percent), FT 16-25 (64 percent). 3-point 1-2 (50 percent). Conference: 3-0. Overall: 4-1. Next: hosts Royalton in Pillager Tournament 6 p.m. Monday.

Aitkin 57,

East Central 44

AITKIN—Kaija Davies tossed in a game-high 18 points to lead the Aitkin Gobblers past the East Central Eagles 57-44 in Thursday's Great River Conference game.

Maggi Fellerman added 12 points and Taylor Ehnstrom 11 for the Gobblers.

East Central 20 24—44

Aitkin 27 30—57

EAST CENTRAL

Holly Grundmeier 4, Kiana Shank 5, Lauren Swanson 4, Allison Lourey-Bowen 9, Isabella Lourey-Bowen 7, Sofia Seibert 4, Delaney Beckman 2, Gillian Fogt 9. FT 9-15 (60 percent).

AITKIN

Myah Newton 2, Bryn Wilson 2, Taylor Ehnstrom 11, Naomi Lane 2, Kaija Davies 18, Maggi Fellerman 12, Ramsey Moe 6, McKenna MacDonald 4. FT 9-15 (60 percent). Conference: 3-2. Overall: 3-2. Next: at Staples-Motley 6 p.m. Tuesday.

PR-Backus 66,

Cass Lake-Bena 37

PINE RIVER—Led by Gabby Rainwater's 19 points and 17 rebounds, Pine River-Backus defeated Cass Lake-Bena 66-37 in the Tigers' Northwoods Conference opener Thursday.

Alyssa Semmler collected 18 points, and Bailey Wynn notched 13 for the Tigers.

Cass Lake-Bena 12 25—37

Pine River-Backus 42 24—66

CASS LAKE-BENA

Taryn Frazer 6, Serayah Drouillard 2, Michelle Jordain 2, Monica Oothoudt 5, Trina Headbird 5, Becca Busick 2, Sunshyne Kingbird 2, Candace Jacobs 5, Mariah Ortiz 5, Danae Wilson 3. FT 7-9 (78 percent)

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 13, Gabby Rainwater 19, Vivian Bueckers 2, Shelby Adkins 3, Alyssa Semmler 18, Andrea Semmler 4, Anna Felthous 2, Rylie Hirschey 2, Emma Barchus 1, Emma Mills 2. FG 27- 79 (34 percent), FT 11-24 (46 percent). Conference: 1-0. Overall: 2-3. Next: at Laporte 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Wadena-Deer Creek 63,

Bertha-Hewitt 41

BERTHA—Casey Volkmann posted a team-high 16 points for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a 63-41 Park Region Conference win over the Bertha Hewitt Bears Thursday.

Rachel Schwartz added 14 points and Ashley Adams 11 for WDC.

Bertha-Hewitt 20 21—41

Wadena-Deer Creek 26 37—63

BERTHA-HEWITT

Hailey Mousseau 4, Mikayla Hinzmann 2, Allysa Kimber 20, Madelline Becker 7, Erica VanDenheuvel 8. FT 10-23 (43 percent).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Bel Snyder 9, Ashley Adams 11, Casey Volkmann 16, Kirsten Finn 2, Ellie Miron 3, Kennedy Gravelle 2, Rachel Schwartz 14, Mackenzie Carsten 4, Katie Peterson 2. FT 7-13 (54 percent). Conference: 1-2. Overall: 2-4. Next: at Parkers Prairie 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Foley 70, Little Falls 43

LITTLE FALLS—Melissa Geisenhof collected 12 points and Terra Motschke grabbed 10 rebounds for the Little Flyers in a 70-43 loss to Foley in a Granite Ridge Conference duel between winless teams Thursday.

Foley 42 28—70

Little Falls 22 21—43

FOLEY

Kylee Funk 2, Isabelle Legatt 18, Morgan Bechtold 3, Riley Johnson 6, Cassy Teff 2, Brooklyn Helmin 7, Madison Peschl 6, Raeley Walz 5, Morgan Peschl 13, Kiley Paggen 8. FG 29-63 (46 percent), FT 9-15 (60 percent). 3-point 3-10 (30 percent).

LITTLE FALLS

Megan Kirk 7, Kacy Steinmetz 4, Allie Steinmetz 4, Rachel Tembreull 2, Melissa Geisenhof 12, Destiny Young 3, Sophia Sowada 10, Kali Mammenga 1. FG 14-43 (33 percent), FT 15-29 (52 percent). 3-point 0-2. Conference: 0-2. Overall: 0-7. Next: hosts Mora 3 p.m. Saturday.