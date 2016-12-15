Area Girls Hockey: Hopp, Ecker hat tricks power Blue Devils

Abby Ecker added a hat trick for the Blue Devils who also received goals from Ally Ecker, Gabby Olson and Mikayla Olson as they dealt the winless Storm their seventh straight loss.

Morris-Benson 0 1 0—1

Prairie Centre 3 1 5—9

First period: PC-Kylee Hopp (Kenzie Christianson) 0:33; PC-Hopp 11:36; PC-Hopp (Mikayla Olson) 14:46

Second period: PC-Abby Ecker (McKayla Woods, Hopp) 0:38; MB-Nicole Berens (Hallie Watzke, Libby Pendill) 13:40

Third period: PC-Ally Ecker 3:18; PC-Abby Ecker 4:18, PC-Abby Ecker (Gabby Olson, Kayla Sayovitz) 7:11; PC-G. Olson (M. Olson)14:21; PC-M. Olson (G. Olson) 15:01

Overall: PC 4-4-1. Next: Park Rapids vs. Prairie Center at Long Prairie 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.