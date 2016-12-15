The Wolverines had not defeated Park Rapids since Jan. 11, 2007.

Dykhoff's first score 54 seconds into the second started a WDC comeback from a 2-0 deficit.

Twenty-four seconds later Park Rapids went up 3-1, but the Wolverines recorded the final four goals. Preston Warren punched in a short-handed goal, Andrew Sundby added another score and Dykhoff put WDC up for good at 14:19 of the second.

Bryce Cooper added an empty netter at the end of the third.

Noah Stevens recorded 24 saves for the Wolverines who were outshot 27-18.

Park Rapids 2 1 0—3

Wadena-DC 0 4 1—5

First period: PR-Shea Alton (Caleb Strandlie) 7:29; PR-Jarrett Johnson (Zach Severtson) 8:35

Second period: WDC-Jake Dykhoff (Rylan Olson, Max Phillips) 0:54; PR-Strandlie 1:18; WDC-Preston Warren shg 11:48; WDC-Andrew Sundby 13:26; WDC-Dykhoff (Phillips) 14:19

Third period: WDC-Bryce Cooper eng 16:06

Shots on goal: WDC 18, PR 27

Goalies: WDC-Noah Stevens (24 saves); PR-Austin Jerger (13 saves)

Conference: WDC 1-1. Overall: WDC 2-3. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Red Lake Falls 2 p.m. Saturday.

Northern Lakes 5, Bagley 0

BAGLEY—Wyatt Kokesh and Drew Elfering each netted a pair of goals for the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 5-0 non-conference win over the Bagley-Fosston Flyers Thursday.

Brett Reed accounted for the other Northern Lakes score and goalie Jaeger Reed recorded 20 saves to earn the shutout for the Lightning who outshot the Flyers 31-20 and are 4-1-1.

Bagley 0 0 0—0

Northern Lakes 1 1 3—5

First period: NL-Brett Reed (Max Tangen) 13:41

Second period: NL-Wyatt Kokesh (Josh Maucieri) 8:30

Third period: NL-Kokesh (Maucieri) 2:30; NL-Drew Elfering (Maucieri, Maverick Engstrom) 3:08; NL-Elfering (Reed, Brendon Knox) 7:35

Shots on goal: NL 31, B 20

Goalies: NL-Jaeger Reed (20 saves); B-Ben Thoma (26 saves)

Overall: NL 4-1-1. Next: Northern Lakes vs. Park Rapids at Walker 7 p.m. Thursday.