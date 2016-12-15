Area Wrestling: Third-ranked Pioneers take two
PIERZ—Austin Dickman finished 2-0 with two pins to lead Pierz to two victories Thursday in the Pioneers' Triangular.
The Pioneers, ranked third in Class 1A, defeated Milaca-Faith Christian 41-21 and Paynesville 40-18.
Pierz's Reese and Brett Kapsner also finished 2-0 with each getting one pin.
Team Scores:
Pierz 40, Paynesville 18
Pierz 41, Milaca-Faith Christian 21
Pierz Results:
106: Trevor Radunz 1-1
113: Brandon Funk 2-0
120: Jake Andres 2-0
126: Austin Radunz 1-1
132: Lukas Popp 1-1
138: Brandon Tomala 1-1
145: Reese Kapsner 2-0
152: Brandon Ortman 1-0
160: Jalen Jansen 1-0/ Trevor Radunz 1-0
170: Luke Girtz 0-1/ Jalen Jansen 0-1
182: Brett Kapsner 2-0 1 pin
195: Carson Huls 1-1
220: Jacob Gotvald 0-2
285: Austin Dickman 2-0
Overall: Prz 4-0. Next: Pierz at Frazee Tournament 11 a.m. Saturday.
Flyers lose pair
FOLEY—Gabe Nagel and Lane Rutten each finished with 2-0 records and a pin as Little Falls lost twice in the Foley Triangular Thursday.
The Flyers fell to South St. Paul 45-31 and to Foley 56-9. The Falcons are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.
Nagel scored his pin in 2:10, and Rutten notched his fall in just 46 seconds as the Flyers moved to 1-2 overall.
Team scores:
South St. Paul 45, Little Falls 31
Foley 56, Little Falls 9
Little Falls Results
106: Kole Kern 0-2
113: Cole Finch 0-2
126: Gabe Nagel 2-0
132: Dakota Kern 0-2
138: Leo Wilczek 1-1
145: Lane Rutten 2-0
152: Josh Beack 0-1
160: Wyatt Lillemoe 1-1
170: Sam Nagel 1-1
182: Kelly Kern 0-2
195: Tony Winkelman 0-2
285: Ryan Graves 1-1
Overall: LF 1-2. Next: Little Falls, Albany at Holdingford Triangular 7 p.m. Tuesday.