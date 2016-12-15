Search
    Area Wrestling: Third-ranked Pioneers take two

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Dec 15, 2016 at 10:48 p.m.

    PIERZ—Austin Dickman finished 2-0 with two pins to lead Pierz to two victories Thursday in the Pioneers' Triangular.

    The Pioneers, ranked third in Class 1A, defeated Milaca-Faith Christian 41-21 and Paynesville 40-18.

    Pierz's Reese and Brett Kapsner also finished 2-0 with each getting one pin.

    Team Scores:

    Pierz 40, Paynesville 18

    Pierz 41, Milaca-Faith Christian 21

    Pierz Results:

    106: Trevor Radunz 1-1

    113: Brandon Funk 2-0

    120: Jake Andres 2-0

    126: Austin Radunz 1-1

    132: Lukas Popp 1-1

    138: Brandon Tomala 1-1

    145: Reese Kapsner 2-0

    152: Brandon Ortman 1-0

    160: Jalen Jansen 1-0/ Trevor Radunz 1-0

    170: Luke Girtz 0-1/ Jalen Jansen 0-1

    182: Brett Kapsner 2-0 1 pin

    195: Carson Huls 1-1

    220: Jacob Gotvald 0-2

    285: Austin Dickman 2-0

    Overall: Prz 4-0. Next: Pierz at Frazee Tournament 11 a.m. Saturday.

    Flyers lose pair

    FOLEY—Gabe Nagel and Lane Rutten each finished with 2-0 records and a pin as Little Falls lost twice in the Foley Triangular Thursday.

    The Flyers fell to South St. Paul 45-31 and to Foley 56-9. The Falcons are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.

    Nagel scored his pin in 2:10, and Rutten notched his fall in just 46 seconds as the Flyers moved to 1-2 overall.

    Team scores:

    South St. Paul 45, Little Falls 31

    Foley 56, Little Falls 9

    Little Falls Results

    106: Kole Kern 0-2

    113: Cole Finch 0-2

    126: Gabe Nagel 2-0

    132: Dakota Kern 0-2

    138: Leo Wilczek 1-1

    145: Lane Rutten 2-0

    152: Josh Beack 0-1

    160: Wyatt Lillemoe 1-1

    170: Sam Nagel 1-1

    182: Kelly Kern 0-2

    195: Tony Winkelman 0-2

    285: Ryan Graves 1-1

    Overall: LF 1-2. Next: Little Falls, Albany at Holdingford Triangular 7 p.m. Tuesday.

