Area Wrestling: Third-ranked Pioneers take two

Pierz's Reese and Brett Kapsner also finished 2-0 with each getting one pin.

Team Scores:

Pierz 40, Paynesville 18

Pierz 41, Milaca-Faith Christian 21

Pierz Results:

106: Trevor Radunz 1-1

113: Brandon Funk 2-0

120: Jake Andres 2-0

126: Austin Radunz 1-1

132: Lukas Popp 1-1

138: Brandon Tomala 1-1

145: Reese Kapsner 2-0

152: Brandon Ortman 1-0

160: Jalen Jansen 1-0/ Trevor Radunz 1-0

170: Luke Girtz 0-1/ Jalen Jansen 0-1

182: Brett Kapsner 2-0 1 pin

195: Carson Huls 1-1

220: Jacob Gotvald 0-2

285: Austin Dickman 2-0

Overall: Prz 4-0. Next: Pierz at Frazee Tournament 11 a.m. Saturday.

Flyers lose pair

FOLEY—Gabe Nagel and Lane Rutten each finished with 2-0 records and a pin as Little Falls lost twice in the Foley Triangular Thursday.

The Flyers fell to South St. Paul 45-31 and to Foley 56-9. The Falcons are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.

Nagel scored his pin in 2:10, and Rutten notched his fall in just 46 seconds as the Flyers moved to 1-2 overall.

Team scores:

South St. Paul 45, Little Falls 31

Foley 56, Little Falls 9

Little Falls Results

106: Kole Kern 0-2

113: Cole Finch 0-2

126: Gabe Nagel 2-0

132: Dakota Kern 0-2

138: Leo Wilczek 1-1

145: Lane Rutten 2-0

152: Josh Beack 0-1

160: Wyatt Lillemoe 1-1

170: Sam Nagel 1-1

182: Kelly Kern 0-2

195: Tony Winkelman 0-2

285: Ryan Graves 1-1

Overall: LF 1-2. Next: Little Falls, Albany at Holdingford Triangular 7 p.m. Tuesday.