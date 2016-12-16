Next: Brainerd hosts Cambridge-Isanti 3 p.m. Saturday

The odds were not in the Rogers Royals' favor Thursday.

The Royals entered the Section 8-4A matchup with the red-hot Brainerd Warriors with a 1-6 record. Head coach Chuck Thompson resigned Dec. 5 because of health reasons and the game was played at Brainerd High School.

Interim head coach Maria Yunger should take a trip to Las Vegas as she helped guide the Royals to a 61-59 victory.

"We've had a rough couple of weeks with our head coach resigning," said Yunger. "It's been a whirlwind for everyone and I think finally we've gotten in some real solid practices and been able to support each other and encourage each other and work on the details that we were kind of missing at the beginning of the season.

"It was real fun to see them (Thursday) pull out a win and really work together. It seems like what we've been talking about and working on in practice the last few days has really start to pay off."

Rogers built a 40-33 halftime lead thanks to the hot shooting of Haylee Fingalsen. The senior guard drained three 3-pointers to lead all first-half scorers with 11. The Royals also held Brainerd's Kylee Heurung to seven points in the opening frame on a frustrating 1-of-11 shooting.

"We put our best defenders on her and just told them that their main goal was to lock her down and try and keep her in check," Yunger said of Heurung. "They did and when one came out the other went in and did the same thing so it was a team effort."

The Royals' Allison Dahlgren facilitated an early 7-0 by scoring five of her seven first-half points. Brainerd cut the lead to 24-20 after Cara Helgeson's two free throws, but the Royals finished the half by outscoring Brainerd 21-13. Sophomore Emily Rubbelke came off the bench to score eight of her 13 points in the first half.

"At the half, we talked about how we can't leave their best players wide open," said Warriors head coach Troy Nelson. "We have to talk to each other and know who we are guarding.

"In the first half, I think we left (Fingalsen) wide open multiple times and she killed us. The second half, the girls talked to each other a lot more and they were matching up and we took away what they wanted to do and did a nice job of it."

Brainerd shot just 30 percent in the first half (8-of-27), while Rogers hit at a 41-percent clip. That changed in the second half as Brainerd held the Royals to 21 second-half points on 6-of-23 shooting. The Warriors weren't much better at 7-of-28, but were able to get to the free throw line and convert 9-of-12 there. Heurung, who did finish with a game-high 17 points, was 6-for-6 from the line in the second half.

A 3-pointer by Regan McElfresh sparked an 8-3 run to cut Rogers' lead to 45-41. Heurung's final field goal cut the lead to 58-56. Rogers built its lead back up to four before Lexi Roby, who scored 13 points, drained a 3-pointer with 48.4 seconds left for a 60-59 score.

With 13 seconds left, Brainerd had a chance to tie or take its first lead, but a quick shot by Heurung missed the mark.

"We brought Kylee off a triple screen and we were looking to get her a corner shot," said Nelson. "We sent a couple of slips in there and they did a nice job covering up the slips. Then, I don't know if we knew how much time was left. We ended up taking a contested shot, but most days we're going to live with that shot."

The Warriors dropped their first game since opening the season with a Section 8-4A loss to Moorhead. Brainerd falls to 5-2, but worse is 0-2 in a tough section.

"I told the kids at the end of the game, 'You held them to 21 points in the second half,''' said Nelson. "I think at halftime the kids started to believe that they could play with this team and we came out and played that way in the second half.

"Obviously, we didn't shoot the ball very well. We missed a lot of opportunities, but I thought we really battled the second and I would have loved to have gotten our first section win."

Rogers 40 22—62

Brainerd 33 26—59

ROGERS

Claire Swan 7, Raen Schwieters 2, Ashley Hanauska 5, Alaina Brening 2, Allison Dahlgren 11, Haylee Fingelsen 14, Megan Secrist 7, Emily Rubbelke 13. FG 18-54 (33 percent), FT 21-30 (70 percent). 3-point 5-17 (29 percent).

BRAINERD

Hanna Degen 5, Lillee Hardee 3, Kylee Heurung 17, Ashley Huber 4, Lexi Roby 13, Cara Helgeson 8, Regan McElfresh 6, Courtney Russell 3 . FG 15-54 (28 percent), FT 23-34 (68 percent). 3-point 6-22 (27 percent).