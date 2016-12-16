Area Girls Basketball: PRB limits Laporte to 2 points in 57-point victory
LAPORTE—Camryn Smith's basket midway through the first half accounted for the only points by the winless Laporte Wildcats who were defeated 59-2 by the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a Northwoods Conference game Friday.
Alyssa Semmler scored 16 points and Bailey Wynn 10 for the Tigers who led 42-2 at the half and blanked Laporte 17-0 in the second.
Laporte 2 0—2
Pine River-Backus 42 17—59
LAPORTE
Camryn Smith 2. FT 0-4.
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Bailey Wynn 10, Gabby Rainwater 6, Olivia Adkins 5, Vivian Bueckers 3, Shelby Adkins 7, Alyssa Semmler 16, Anna Felthous 3, Emma Barchus 3, Emma Templeton 2, Emma Mills 4. FG 25-62 (40 percent), FT 6-14 (43 percent). 3-point 3-11 (27 percent). Conference: 2-0. Overall: 3-3. Next: vs. Isle 6 p.m. Monday in Fornshell Christmas Classic at Pillager.
Menahga 69, Verndale 48
VERNDALE—Shania Glenz scored 15 points and Morgan Glenz 13 as the Verndale Pirates were defeated by the Menahga Braves 69-48 in a Park Region Conference game Friday.
Alyssa Peterson scored 33 points for Menahga.
Menahga 27 42—69
Verndale 21 27—48
MENAHGA
Megan Hendrickson 10, Martha Peterson 5, Aimee Lake 7, Cierra Ahlf 9, Lindsay Hendrickson 5, Alyssa Peterson 33. FG 26-58 (45 percent), FT 9-17 (53 percent). 3-point 8-14 (57 percent).
VERNDALE
Morgan Glenz 13, Mardi Ehrmantraut 2, Haley Youngbauer 4, Alexys Thompson 2, Katie Johnson 4, Danica Gilb 3, Jordan Carr 5, Shania Glenz 15. FG 15-44 (34 percent), FT 17-21 (81 percent). 3-point 1-6 (17 percent). Conference: 1-4. Overall: 3-4. Next: host Pequot Lakes at Verndale 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.