Alyssa Semmler scored 16 points and Bailey Wynn 10 for the Tigers who led 42-2 at the half and blanked Laporte 17-0 in the second.

Laporte 2 0—2

Pine River-Backus 42 17—59

LAPORTE

Camryn Smith 2. FT 0-4.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 10, Gabby Rainwater 6, Olivia Adkins 5, Vivian Bueckers 3, Shelby Adkins 7, Alyssa Semmler 16, Anna Felthous 3, Emma Barchus 3, Emma Templeton 2, Emma Mills 4. FG 25-62 (40 percent), FT 6-14 (43 percent). 3-point 3-11 (27 percent). Conference: 2-0. Overall: 3-3. Next: vs. Isle 6 p.m. Monday in Fornshell Christmas Classic at Pillager.

Menahga 69, Verndale 48

VERNDALE—Shania Glenz scored 15 points and Morgan Glenz 13 as the Verndale Pirates were defeated by the Menahga Braves 69-48 in a Park Region Conference game Friday.

Alyssa Peterson scored 33 points for Menahga.

Menahga 27 42—69

Verndale 21 27—48

MENAHGA

Megan Hendrickson 10, Martha Peterson 5, Aimee Lake 7, Cierra Ahlf 9, Lindsay Hendrickson 5, Alyssa Peterson 33. FG 26-58 (45 percent), FT 9-17 (53 percent). 3-point 8-14 (57 percent).

VERNDALE

Morgan Glenz 13, Mardi Ehrmantraut 2, Haley Youngbauer 4, Alexys Thompson 2, Katie Johnson 4, Danica Gilb 3, Jordan Carr 5, Shania Glenz 15. FG 15-44 (34 percent), FT 17-21 (81 percent). 3-point 1-6 (17 percent). Conference: 1-4. Overall: 3-4. Next: host Pequot Lakes at Verndale 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.