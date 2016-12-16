Area Boys Basketball: Patriots withstand Detroit Lakes

Cody Huss collected 24 points and Gage Westlund finished with 22 for the Patriots who moved to 2-0 in conference play.

The Lakers took a late lead at 66-65 before Pequot Lakes went on a 6-2 run to win the game.

Detroit Lakes 17 51—68

Pequot Lakes 36 35—71

DETROIT LAKES

Isaac Cihak 19, Jackson Haire 3, Tanner Doppler 7, Adam Daggett 19, Nathan Johnson 8, Jacob Bettcher 12. FT 7-13 (54 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 7, Adam Casanova 8, Nathan Traut 5, Kirk Johnson 2, Gage Westlund 22, Cody Huss 24, Zach Sjoblad 6. FT 21-25 (84 percent). Conference: 2-0. Overall: 3-2. Next: at Proctor 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Crosby-Ironton 64,

Deer River 32

DEER RIVER—Noah Gindorff tallied 18 points and 16 rebounds during the Crosby-Ironton Rangers' 64-32 win over the Deer River Warriors Friday.

Evan Edmundson added 16 points and four 3-pointers for the Rangers.

Deer River 23 9—32

Crosby-Ironton 35 29—64

DEER RIVER

Garrett Schjenken 6, Chad Benham 3, Dakota Goggleye 3, Kyle Shevich 10, Tyler Antilia 10. FG 12-42 (29 percent), 3-point 5-18 (28 percent).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jack Silgen 10, Isaac Burley 5, Evan Edmundson 16 (4 3s), Trey Jacobs 13, Noah Gindorff 18, Kyle Skeim 2. FG 26-53 (49 percent), FT 5-10 (50 percent). 3-point 7-23 (30 percent). Overall: 3-0. Next: hosts Hermantown 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pillager 63,

New York Mills 54

NEW YORK MILLS—Braeden Wangsness and Ryan Foehrenbacher each contributed 19 points for Pillager in the Huskies' 63-54 Park Region Conference win over the New York Mills Eagles Friday.

Foehrenbacher grabbed 13 rebounds and Tanner Swenson added 14 points for Pillager.

New York Mills 20 34—54

Pillager 28 35—63

NEW YORK MILLS

Skylar Mursu 9, Brady Bauck 10, Peter Hendrickx 8, Paul Hendrickx 3, Nic Kangas 10, CJonas Baune 14. FT 4-7 (57 percent).

PILLAGER

Braeden Wangsness 19, Damian Fink 5, Tanner Swenson 14, Spencer Schaefer 6, Ryan Foehrenbacher 19. FT 10-14 (71 percent). Conference: 1-1. Overall: 2-3. Next: hosts Isle in Pillager tournament 7:45 p.m. Monday.

PR-Backus 84, Laporte 71

LAPORTE—Nick Ackerman scored a team-high 23 points and Brady Raph followed with 18 as the Pine River-Backus Tigers drew even in conference play with an 84-71 win over Laporte in a Northland Conference game Friday.

Laporte 33 38—71

Pine River-Backus 42 42—84

LAPORTE

Darin Johannsen 2, Riley Kline 24, Reid Grandy 22, Nick Bialke 11, Jaden Clyde 9, Jarod Chase 3. FT 16-19 (84 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Kristian Bloom 2, Brady Raph 18, Torry Hirschey 13, Nick Ackerman 23, Jordan Onken 5, Kiel Struss 8, Nate Brasel 8, Joe Davidson 7. FT 17-28 (61 percent). Conference: 2-2. Overall: 3-2. Next: vs. Royalton at Pillager tournament 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Verndale 62, Menahga 37

VERNDALE—Taylor Willis and Jordan Brownlow each totaled 16 points and the Verndale Pirates improved to 2-0 in the Park Region Conference with a 62-37 win over Menahga Friday.

The Pirates held Menahga to 36-percent shooting from the field, while Verndale's offense finished the night shooting at a 53-percent clip.

Menahga 19 18—37

Verndale 35 27—62

MENAHGA

Damon Howard 11, Charles Steidler-Thompson 2, Alan Pietila 4, Kirby Hrdlicka 18, Canton Matson 2. FG 14-38 (36 percent), FT 8-12 (67 percent). 3-point 1-8 (12 percent).

VERNDALE

Taylor Willis 16, Luke Weniger 12, Mac Schluttner 5, Jordan Brownlow 16, Skylar Goddard 2, Nathan Sabinash 5, Andrew Barrett 4, Dan Deppa 2. FG 25-47 (53 percent), FT 8-12 (67 percent). 3-point 4-12 (33 percent). Conference: 2-0. Overall: 3-1. Next: at Hawley 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Wadena-DC 79, Henning 70

HENNING—Dacotah Mittag tossed in a game-high 23 points to lead the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines past the the Henning Hornets 79-70 in a Park Region Conference game Friday.

Noah Ross added 16 points and Bereket Loer 11 for WDC.

Henning 30 40—70

Wadena-Deer Creek 43 36—79

HENNING

Parker Fraki 2, Blake Wallevand 8, Sam Fisher 13, Bryce Rach 12, Dylan Trana 6, Jon Eckhoff 2, Adam Lange 15, Jacob Quam 12. FT 14-23 (61 percent).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Bereket Loer 11, Jonathan Pantages 6, Matt Goeden 4, Thomas Quincer 5, Lucas Doyle 6, Noah Ross 16, Ryan Anderson 6, Dacotah Mittag 23, Henry Fitzsimmons 2. FT 15-33 (45 percent). Conference: 1-1. Overall: 2-2. Next: hosts Pelican Rapids 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

East Central 49, Aitkin 47

AITKIN—DJ Haasken and Caleb Curtis each contributed 10 points for the Aitkin Gobblers in a 49-47 loss to East Central in Friday's Great River Conference game.

East Central 21 28—49

Aitkin 29 18—47

EAST CENTRAL

Barrett Peterson 2, Gunnar Fogt 16, Henry Loew 9, Paul Diggan 5, Jace Schutt 15, Adam Fiebing 2. FT 2-4 (50 percent).

AITKIN

Wyatt Sanford 7, DJ Haasken 10, Jeb Sanford 1, Garrett Westerlund 2, David Sanbeck 9, Hunter Moe 8, Caleb Curtiss 10. FT 6-8 (75 percent). Conference: 2-3. Overall: 2-4. Next: at Staples-Motley 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.