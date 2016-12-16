Girls Hockey: Unbeaten Warriors bump off fourth-ranked TRF

Lindsey Booth and Brooke Watland assisted on Abear's goal that broke a 3-3 tie after two periods. Ally Smith and Sophie Robinson added empty net goals in the third.

Gabbie Smith gave BLF a 1-0 lead at 16:12 of the first, only to see the Prowlers knot it up 20 seconds later.

Goals by Booth and Ally Smith in the second were matched by TRF setting up the third period.

Goalie Olivia King registered 32 saves for the Warriors who were outshot 35-18.

BLF is 9-0 and plays at 1A's third-ranked Warroad Warriors Saturday.

TR Falls 1 2 0—3

Brainerd 1 2 3—6

First period: BLF-Gabbie Smith (Ally Smith) 16:12; TRF-Madison Poole (Callie Fagerstrom, Shelby Breiland) 16:32

Second period: TRF-Grace Bergland (Breiland, Ava Marolt) ppg 1:17; BLF-Lindsey Booth (Abby Pohlkamp, Cheyenne Abear) ppg 4:20; BLF-Ally Smith 4:52; TRF-Breiland (Jamie Nelson) ppg 15:32

Third period: BLF-Abear (Booth, Brooke Watland) 0:37; BLF-Ally Smith eng 15:36; BLF-Sophie Robinson (Gabby Smith) eng 16:46

Shots on goal: BLF 18, TRF 35

Goalies: BLF-Olivia King (32 saves)

Overall: BLF 9-0. Next: Brainerd/Little Falls at Warroad 2 p.m. Saturday.