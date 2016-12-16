Boys Basketball: Warriors down Rocori from long range

Next: Brainerd hosts Lakeville South 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Joey Sauer was 4-of-4 in the second half and scored six of his 12 points out of the break to propel the Brainerd Warriors to a 67-57 Central Lakes Conference victory over the Rocori Spartans Friday at Brainerd High School.

Sauer's hot hand helped Brainerd turn a 28-23 halftime edge into a 43-29 lead thanks to a 15-6 run.

Senior Michael Russell then took over scoring 14 of his game-high 24 points in the second half as the Warriors secured their first conference win of the season.

"They're a big team so we tried to use our quickness to get to the hoop and either put it up or kick it out," said Russell. "We were able to get a run early.

"There was a lot of people here with parents night. We had a lot of momentum so that helped."

Brainerd picked up its defensive pressure with Sauer at the top of the Warriors' zone defense. The long-armed sophomore keyed a seven-turnover second half for Rocori, which Brainerd took advantage of by scoring 10 points off of those turnovers.

The Warriors shot just 9-of-17 in the second half, but an aggressive attack helped them get to the free throw line 29 times just in the final frame.

Brainerd was also 10-of-22 from 3-point (45 percent) and Warrior head coach Scott Stanfield doesn't mind winning with the long ball.

"I love the 3-ball and we have shooters who are capable of shooting it," said Stanfield. "Over the last five years, you look back, if we made more 3s than the team we were playing then we won about 90 percent of the time. When we lost games, they made more. It's really a factor in every game."

Taylor Shelito came off the bench to score 10 points. Seven of those came in the second half. One of his two first-half field goals tied the game 13-13 at 8:38 and Brandon Burggraff's only basket of the first gave Brainerd its first lead shortly after.

"Rocori just got out of their football season not too long ago and we watched them (Dec. 15) against Albany and just noticed that they didn't appear to be in basketball shape yet," Stanfield said. "I think it was evident again tonight. Some of the passes they threw across the court just weren't typical for Rocori.

"But I was really happy with the way we stuck with our defense and then started jumping passes. We were getting a lot of deflections. That just messes up their timing. I was real happy with how we played."

The Warriors never trailed as Russell drained one of his four 3-pointers followed by a Chris Karels 3. Even the 6-foot-5 Shelito drained a 3 to give the Warriors 28-23 edge at the break.

"We took a lot of time to prepare for this game," said Russell. "We had the last couple of days off from games so we were ready. We were talking a lot more today and just executed what we've been working on in practice."

A 9-0 burst by Brainerd in the second half helped Brainerd to a 58-37 edge with 6:04 remaining, but Rocori answered with an 11-2 run. Sam Olson scored 12 of his team-high 14 in the second half.

The Warriors hit enough of their free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

"I saw a lot of growth from a lot of kids who went in and played," Stanfield said. "We're trying to figure out our rotation and we're not there yet. I think there are kids on the bench that will need to play and we'll start mixing them in also. I thought for the most part they grew up a lot tonight.

"I thought our composure was really good and I thought they shared the ball much better than they had the last two games. Our defense was outstanding."

Rocori 23 34—57

Brainerd 28 39—67

ROCORI

William Huls 5, Connor Schoborg 5, Eli Backes 3, Nicholas Penick 8, Sam Olson 14, Derek Thompson 8, Matthew Waletzko 12. FG 22-59 (37 percent), FT 7-15 (47 percent). 3-point 6-20 (30 percent).

BRAINERD

Michael Russell 24, Tanner Lundberg 3, Chris Karels 8, Joey Sauer 12, Brandon Burggraff 7, Michael Bieganek 3, Taylor Schelito 10. FG 19-40 (48 percent), FT 19-33 (58 percent). 3-point 10-22 (45 percent).