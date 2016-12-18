Gymnastics: Klefsaas lands a top 3, Warriors 4th

Defending Class 1A state champion Detroit Lakes, making its first appearance in the annual invite, won with 147.2 points followed by Lakeview North, a contender for this year's 2A title, with 146.5. Brainerd posted a 139.85 behind third-place Lakeview South's 141.2. Big Lake, Park Cottage Grove and Moorhead rounded out the field.

"With Detroit Lakes and both Lakeview teams, there was a lot of high-level competition here," said Brainerd head coach Seth Helland. "It was exciting for our younger gymnasts and fans to see what some of the best of the best look like. It was a good competition.

"A lot of good things today. We tried some new things. A lot of kids were trying some new skills and that's exciting. Overall, we're definitely pleased with the way the season is developing."

As a team, Brainerd finished third on the uneven parallel bars and vault and fourth on the balance beam and floor.

Klefsaas compiled an all-around score of 36.75, six-tenths of a point behind first-place Anna Altermatt of Lakeview North (37.35). Her best finish was a tie for fifth on floor with a 9.40. She stuck her landing for sixth on bars (9.15), tied for seventh on vault (9.30) and tied for 10th on beam (8.90).

"For how early it is in the season, I was happy with today, but I just want to keep getting better, trying never to be satisfied, but constantly striving to be better," said Klefsaas. "I actually didn't throw a skill on beam, which was a bummer, so I know I can improve there, but was really happy with my performance in the other events."

Helland agreed: "I know this was a goal for her, being a senior and this being her last invite. Knowing the way the competition was going to be, to get third was a pretty big accomplishment for her and that was pretty cool."

Participating in the all-around for the first time, junior Kianna Christensen made the podium with a seventh-place finish.

"That's the first time she's done varsity all-around and for her to do that is pretty exciting," said Helland. " She's been working as hard as anyone and definitely deserved the opportunity."

Hannah Dalberg finished ninth on the bars with an 8.90.

Adding to the excitement of the meet was the surprise performances of some of the younger, upcoming Warrior gymnasts.

"We had some kids that were technically JV who proved themselves today," said Helland. "Their scores couldn't count toward our team score, but if we could have used them, it would definitely have bumped our team score even more and that falls on me."

Eighth-grader Abbie Abrahamson posted a 9.05 that would have placed her seventh on beam and ninth-grader Eden Worden nailed a 9.15 on vault that would have placed her 11th. Both were mobbed by their teammates and coaches after sticking their landings.

"With a big conference (and section) meet with Tech coming up Tuesday, all this is good to know," said Helland. "We wanted to try some things today and see what our best lineup is going to be. Overall, it was a really good day."

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 147.20, 2-Lakeview North 146.50, 3-Lakeview South 141.20, 4-Brainerd 139.85, 5-Big Lake 131.30, 6-Park Cottage Grove 129.65, 7-Moorhead 124.60

Vault: 1-Lexi Yliniemi (DL) 9.55, 7-Millie Klefsaas (Brd) 9.3, 11-Kianna Christensen (Brd) 9.1, 12-Jaelyn Kappes (Brd) 8.65, 19-Jaelyn King (Brd) 8.35, 21-Jocelyn Polansky (Brd) 8.3

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Molly Lyngaas (DL) 9.6, 6-Klefsaas 9.15, 9-Hannah Dahlberg (Brd) 8.90, 11-Christensen 8.75, 19-Kappes 8.05, 32-Polansky 6.85

Balance beam: 1-Cora Okeson (DL) 9.45, 10-Klefsaas 8.9, 16-Megan Ostendorf (Brd) 8.5, 19-Kenna Smith (Brd) 8.35, 20-Christensen 8.3, 30-King 7.65

Floor exercise: 1-Rachel Steiner (LN) 9.65, 5-Klefsaas 9.4, 13-Christensen 9.05, 17-Polansky 8.7, 21-Brooke Jones 8.4m 24-King 8.3

All-around: 1-Anna Altermatt (LN) 37.350, 3-Klefsaas 36.750, 7-Christensen 35.2

Next: Brainerd hosts St. Cloud Tech 6 p.m. Tuesday.