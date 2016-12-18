Boys Basketball: Cold shooting dooms Warriors

Chris Karels led the Warriors with 16 points followed by Michael Russell's 15 and Joey Sauer's 11 points. Ben Staehling added four points to round out Brainerd's scoring.

"I was worried about the energy level going into the game after playing a very physically demanding game against rocori (Friday) night, and thought that added to our slow start," Warriors head coach Scott Stanfield said. "We missed open looks that we usually make, and our movement was not where it needed to be. Lakeville played aggressive defense which caused us to be hesitant. We played a much stronger second half and I was proud of the fight in our players."

Brainerd shot 15-of-47 from the field, with 33 of those attempts coming from behind the arch. The Warriors connected on just 10 of those. Lakeville South outrebounded Brainerd 43-28. Sauer led the Warriors with five rebounds and Russell distributed a team-high seven assists.

Lakeview South 37 28—65

Brainerd 15 31—46

BRAINERD

Ben Staehling 4, Michael Russell 15, Chris Karels 16, Joey Sauer 11. FG 15-47 (31.9 percent), FT 6-8 (75 percent). 3-point 10-33 (30.3 percent). Overall: . Next: at St. Cloud Tech 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.