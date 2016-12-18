Dance Team: C-I 2nd in kick, 4th jazz
FRAZEE—In a battle of section opponents, Crosby-Ironton placed second in the kick division and fourth in jazz Friday at Frazee.
"We are very pleased with both kick and jazz performances," said C-I head coach Amy Turk. "We had an injury so made a lot of changes this week and I'm proud of how the girls pulled together to make formation adjustments. It was the first time many in our section competed against each other.
"Frazee is the reigning state champs in jazz and runner up in kick so we knew they would be a tough challenger. Pelican Rapids is close to us and will be another tough section opponent. In both divisions we had our highest score of the season so far and will work toward improving them at our next competition Jan. 7 in Alexandria."