Area Boys Basketball: Rangers rough up Hermantown
CROSBY—Eight players scored with four in double figures as the Crosby-Ironton Rangers routed the Hermantown Hawks Saturday 71-31.
Evan Edmundson led the Rangers with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point. Jack Silgen added 16 points and four steals followed by Noah Gindorff's 12 points and 15 rebounds and Riley Jacobs' 10 points.
Hermantown 4 27—31
Crosby-Ironton 34 37—71
CROSBY-IRONTON
Jack Silgen 16, Isaac Burley 9, Evan Edmundson 18, Trey Jacobs 10, Trey Stangel 2, Jonathan Jacobson 2, Noah Gindorff 12, Kyle Skeim 2. FG 27- 52 (52 percent), FT 6-7 (86 percent). 3-point 11-18 (61 percent). Overall: 4-0. Next: at Eveleth-Gilbert 7:15 p.m Tuesday.