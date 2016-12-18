Area Boys Basketball: Rangers rough up Hermantown

CROSBY—Eight players scored with four in double figures as the Crosby-Ironton Rangers routed the Hermantown Hawks Saturday 71-31.

Evan Edmundson led the Rangers with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point. Jack Silgen added 16 points and four steals followed by Noah Gindorff's 12 points and 15 rebounds and Riley Jacobs' 10 points.