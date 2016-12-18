Area Girls Basketball:

Kacy Steinmetz added eight points for the Flyers, who just missed securing their first win of the season.

Mora 24 25—49

Little Falls 19 28—47

MORA

Anna Mork 3, Faith Nielsen 11, Hailey Thielen 8, Rachel Vreeland 17, Peyton Oslin 10. FG 17-41 (42 percent), FT 11-23 (48 percent). 3-point 4-15 (27 percent).

LITTLE FALLS

Megan Kirk 2, Allie Steinmetz 2, Kacy Steinmetz 8, Melissa Geisenhof 2, Terra Motschke 6, Erika Bassett 2, Sophia Sowada 13, Kali Mammenga 4. FG 21-59 (36 percent), FT 3-6 (50 percent). 3-point 2-9 (22 percent). Conference: 0-3. Overall: 0-8. Next: hosts St. Cloud Cathedral 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.