Area Girls Basketball:
LITTLE FALLS—Sophia Sowada tallied 13 points and 15 rebounds during the Little Falls Flyers 49-47 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Mora Mustangs Saturday.
Kacy Steinmetz added eight points for the Flyers, who just missed securing their first win of the season.
Mora 24 25—49
Little Falls 19 28—47
MORA
Anna Mork 3, Faith Nielsen 11, Hailey Thielen 8, Rachel Vreeland 17, Peyton Oslin 10. FG 17-41 (42 percent), FT 11-23 (48 percent). 3-point 4-15 (27 percent).
LITTLE FALLS
Megan Kirk 2, Allie Steinmetz 2, Kacy Steinmetz 8, Melissa Geisenhof 2, Terra Motschke 6, Erika Bassett 2, Sophia Sowada 13, Kali Mammenga 4. FG 21-59 (36 percent), FT 3-6 (50 percent). 3-point 2-9 (22 percent). Conference: 0-3. Overall: 0-8. Next: hosts St. Cloud Cathedral 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.