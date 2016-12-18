Area Girls Hockey: Lightning strike down Henry Sibley

Tietz added another goal and assisted on of Mandi Soderholm's two goals. Caitlyn Gutzman posted the Lightning's other goal and Chaia Tulenchik collected 26 saves.

Henry Sibley 1 0 3—4

Northern Lakes 2 2 2—6

First period: NL-Sydney Tietz 24, HS-Laura Friemann (Annie Gydesen) ppg 10:03; NHL-Tietz (Alyssa Kosloski) 14:35

Second period: NL-Mandi Soderholm (Tietz) :26, NL-Caitlyn Gutzman (Sam Gutzman, Michala Stangle) 3:11

Third period: Nl-Alexa Holm (Savannah Abear) 11:00; HS-Laura Friedman 12:06, NL-Soderholm (Sam Gutzman, Stangle) 12:17; HS-Emma Nagel (Friedmann) 12:43; HS-Alexis Bonfe (Nagel, Kalley Partyka) 14:40

Shots on goal: NL 27, HS 30

Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (26 saves); HS-Paige Erickson (21 saves)

Overall: NL 5-4. Next: Northern Lakes hosts Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City at Pequot Lakes 7 p.m. Tuesday.