Area Boys Hockey: W-DC falls in OT
RED LAKE FALLS—The only time the Red Lake Falls Eagles held a lead was after their overtime goal in a 4-3 victory over Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines Saturday.
Three times Jake Dykhoff handed W-DC a one goal lead. Three times the Eagles tied it. The last coming at 16:35 of the third period to send the game into overtime.
Preston Warren added two assists for W-DC.
Red Lake Falls 1 1 1 1—4
Wadena-DC 1 1 1 0—3
First period: WDC-Jake Dykhoff (Preston Warren) 14:47; RLF-Calin Lacina (Judd Wilson) 16:38
Second period: WDC-Dykhoff (Max Phillips) :59; RLF-Josh Casavan (Brandon Kipping, Chase Schmitz) 14:20
Third period: WDC-Dykhoff (Warren, Bryce Cooper) :52; RLF-Wilson (Josh Casavan, Schmitz) 16:35
Overtime: RLF-Wilson (Lacina, Dalton Mugaas) 4:14
Shots on goal: WDC , RLF
Goalies: WDC- ( saves); RLF ( saves)
Overall: WDC 2-3. Next: WDC hosts Prairie Centre 7 p.m. Tuesday.