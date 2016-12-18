Area Boys Hockey: W-DC falls in OT

Three times Jake Dykhoff handed W-DC a one goal lead. Three times the Eagles tied it. The last coming at 16:35 of the third period to send the game into overtime.

Preston Warren added two assists for W-DC.

Red Lake Falls 1 1 1 1—4

Wadena-DC 1 1 1 0—3

First period: WDC-Jake Dykhoff (Preston Warren) 14:47; RLF-Calin Lacina (Judd Wilson) 16:38

Second period: WDC-Dykhoff (Max Phillips) :59; RLF-Josh Casavan (Brandon Kipping, Chase Schmitz) 14:20

Third period: WDC-Dykhoff (Warren, Bryce Cooper) :52; RLF-Wilson (Josh Casavan, Schmitz) 16:35

Overtime: RLF-Wilson (Lacina, Dalton Mugaas) 4:14

Shots on goal: WDC , RLF

Goalies: WDC- ( saves); RLF ( saves)

Overall: WDC 2-3. Next: WDC hosts Prairie Centre 7 p.m. Tuesday.